From life’s origins to energy’s future

Layer 1: Life begins through three crucial chemical reactions.

Layer 2: The Cambrian Explosion.

Layer 3: The appearance of ammonites.

Together, Levels 0–3 depicted the origin of life.

Layers 4–6 focused on “Present Life.”

Layer 4: The emergence of humans, brain development, and the rise of civilization. There were also black threads that visually represent both human connections and mistakes — wars, nuclear tests, and other destructive acts.

Layers 5–6: The modern era, showing how the Internet, gadgets, and AI shape today’s interconnected society.

Layers 7–10 envisioned the future of all life:

Layer 7: The extinction of honeybees, warning that their disappearance could collapse ecosystems and endanger humanity.

Layer 8: A “world after life,” where only eggs, seeds, and fragments of information remain.

Layer 9: The reemergence of new life forms.

Layer 10: A repeating cycle of history.

We were then treated to a short futuristic film featuring Astro Boy and Black Jack. The story showed a space community drifting toward the sun due to a malfunction, with Astro Boy saving humanity at the cost of his own body — only to be revived later by Black Jack. The cliffhanger hinted at a continuation further inside the pavilion.

The next section showcased groundbreaking medical technology, including an iPS Heart cultivated with iPS cells and myocardial sheet technology, already being tested in real-world applications. I was amazed to witness a living myocardial sheet pumping in red liquid.

Other displays envisioned the future of medicine — robots assisting in surgeries, remote operations, and even flying operating rooms equipped with micro-robots to reach remote areas, ideal here in the Philippines, where there are a lot of geographically-isolated areas (Gidas).

Finally, we saw the continuation of the film, where Neo Astro Boy and Black Jack explained the creation of the Natureverse — a world where humans and advanced technology (like robots) exist in harmony.

After leaving the Pasona Natureverse, we made our way to the Electric Power Pavilion – “Eggs of Possibilities”, themed “Shaping the Future with the Possibilities of Energy.” Covering a massive 155-hectare Expo site, each pavilion was spread far apart, so getting there was a long walk with the help of our map.

Upon entry, we received glowing egg-shaped pendants to wear around our necks as we explored interactive exhibits.

This pavilion was both fun and educational. We played virtual games that demonstrated how energy can be generated — from traditional to alternative sources, including around 30 possible types. I learned that even vibrations could become a source of power, though it requires advanced technology still under development.

In one game, we stomped our feet to generate energy. Another challenged us to catch molecules for nuclear fusion. These activities made the concept of energy both accessible and exciting.

The final part of the pavilion was breathtaking — a dark room that suddenly lit up with a synchronized display of lights and music. It was mesmerizing!

By the time we stepped outside, evening had arrived. Soon, one of the Expo’s main attractions began: the drone show “One World, One Planet.”

It wasn’t just a drone show but a stunning combination of light, sound, and technology. The sky lit up in dazzling formations, accompanied by a moving symphony that left the crowd in awe. It was the perfect way to end our first day at the Osaka 2025 Expo.