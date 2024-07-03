‘From Tears to Triumph: Operation Tuli 2024’

After my talk about stress management in Iloilo City, I called Dr. Abe Jun Versoza to thank him since he was my instrument in speaking at the Private Hospitals Association of The Philippines (PHAPi). I expected to see him there but he was in “Operation Tuli’ in Davao City. While I am sad not to join the Summer Operation Tuli 2024, I am still happy having heard from many that it was a resounding success.
This news has sparked my interest, and I am keen to delve deeper into the event’s impact by interviewing Dr. Versoza.
It is impressive that about 118 were circumcised, marking their transition to manhood. At first, fears surfaced; there were loud cries, and some were crying inside. I remember when my youngest Marco, I think that was three years ago, Dr. Versoza did his circumcision; I was there watching from afar as it began; it was killing me inside. However, Dr. Versoza’s calm demeanor and careful technique reassured Marco and me.
Marco’s experience with Dr. Versoza remains unforgettable.
On the other hand, Operation Tuli kicked off by 7:30 in the morning for registration, and it started by 8 a.m. There were 10 volunteer surgeons, and no one could see them tired doing it; instead, they appeared very happy serving all the clients.
Parents, guardians, and boys went home satisfied and happy, ready for school dates in July or August. Ahh...It mirrored my experience with Marco again, where the volunteers provided comprehensive assistance, and the staff meticulously explained medications and post-“tuli” care.
As a mother, I left the area satisfied and well-informed.
Oh, I am sad to miss the free diabetes checkup. It would have been a great opportunity to consult one of the 10 accommodating doctors who were available to provide health education.
So, as I asked Dr. Versoza for more information, I learned about the cooperation of Barangay Pampanga, which helped the event, and Kagawad Erwin Uy’s efforts ensured an accommodating venue. Plus, the assistance of Brgy. Captain Nonoy Badayos and the dedicated Nurse Maryann Tenchavez from the Barangay Health Center was a tremendous help to the Operation Tuli and Diabetes Checkup.
Also, sponsors like Sarangani Lodge No. 50, Teodora Alonso Chapter No. 4 Order of the Eastern Star, Shangri-la Court No. 9 Order of the Amaranth, Bakunang Mason - VW Albert Encarnacion, Office of the DDGM - VW Dexter Ng DDGM, Agila Temple No. 199 MSC - Davao Chapter - President Noble Bro. Paulo Vidal, Madayaw Lodge - WM Jun Dematais, and Mindanao Medical Foundation College were very generous in making the activity successful.
And wow. 163 volunteers participated per the report, including the nursing students at Mindanao Medical Foundation College, staff of Alterado General Hospital, SPMC Ambulatory Surgery Unit, operating room nurses of the Philippines-Davao Chapter – Nori De Guzman, Feliciano Inigo DeMolay Alumni, Celestino Chavez Centennial Chapter IOD, Councilor Che Che Justol, and the functionaries of Barangay Pampanga.
Several brothers and sisters, doctors, and nurses, in one way or another, contributed their efforts. I salute you all.
I can say this exemplifies pure service. Thank you to Alterado General Hospital and MMFC, along with the cooperation of stakeholders, the LGU, and the Freemasons of Davao City.
Despite the busy schedules of medical doctors, barangay captains, community workers, and others, they all dedicated their time to serving. June 29, 2024 was a heartwarming Saturday that touched the hearts of the boys and their caring mothers. Indeed, God is always good!