‘From Tears to Triumph: Operation Tuli 2024’

On the other hand, Operation Tuli kicked off by 7:30 in the morning for registration, and it started by 8 a.m. There were 10 volunteer surgeons, and no one could see them tired doing it; instead, they appeared very happy serving all the clients.

Parents, guardians, and boys went home satisfied and happy, ready for school dates in July or August. Ahh...It mirrored my experience with Marco again, where the volunteers provided comprehensive assistance, and the staff meticulously explained medications and post-“tuli” care.

As a mother, I left the area satisfied and well-informed.

Oh, I am sad to miss the free diabetes checkup. It would have been a great opportunity to consult one of the 10 accommodating doctors who were available to provide health education.

So, as I asked Dr. Versoza for more information, I learned about the cooperation of Barangay Pampanga, which helped the event, and Kagawad Erwin Uy’s efforts ensured an accommodating venue. Plus, the assistance of Brgy. Captain Nonoy Badayos and the dedicated Nurse Maryann Tenchavez from the Barangay Health Center was a tremendous help to the Operation Tuli and Diabetes Checkup.

Also, sponsors like Sarangani Lodge No. 50, Teodora Alonso Chapter No. 4 Order of the Eastern Star, Shangri-la Court No. 9 Order of the Amaranth, Bakunang Mason - VW Albert Encarnacion, Office of the DDGM - VW Dexter Ng DDGM, Agila Temple No. 199 MSC - Davao Chapter - President Noble Bro. Paulo Vidal, Madayaw Lodge - WM Jun Dematais, and Mindanao Medical Foundation College were very generous in making the activity successful.

And wow. 163 volunteers participated per the report, including the nursing students at Mindanao Medical Foundation College, staff of Alterado General Hospital, SPMC Ambulatory Surgery Unit, operating room nurses of the Philippines-Davao Chapter – Nori De Guzman, Feliciano Inigo DeMolay Alumni, Celestino Chavez Centennial Chapter IOD, Councilor Che Che Justol, and the functionaries of Barangay Pampanga.

Several brothers and sisters, doctors, and nurses, in one way or another, contributed their efforts. I salute you all.