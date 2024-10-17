From Terrorism to Tourism

Maragusan, a once ‘rebel-infested’ and socioeconomically ‘ill’ valley in the province of Davao de Oro, is currently making a name as the Philippines’ top travel destination as its hidden wonders are reshaping the entire landscape of DDO’s longstanding history of terrorism to tourism.
Just recently, two of the waterfalls in this first-class municipality were included in the newly launched 2024 Davao Adventure Challenge (DAC) tourism campaign by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to promote lesser-known tourist attractions and activities in Davao Region and position the area as a premier adventure destination.
DOT in collaboration with the Provincial Local Government Unit (PLGU) of Davao de Oro including its DOT-accredited establishments, tour operators, and guides officially opened the Pyalitan and Tagbibinta Falls under the chasing falls category to tourists and immersed them in various activities such as water dripping, rock planking, and rock balancing.
In September this year, Davao media had the chance to visit these gems. With four to five hours of travel from Davao City, seeing fog and experiencing cold mist due to the area’s elevated location, the media team did not bother it all but instead was captivated by the beauty Maragusan has to offer, leaving them speechless all throughout.
Unlike any other attractions that originated from local myths and traditions, Pyalitan Falls in Barangay Mapawa is quite interesting as it was originally named “Cesar Falls” following the death of alias Cesar, a former rebel from the New People’s Army (NPA) during the late ‘80s. According to Mapawa Barangay Captain Sky Abad, Cesar was a notorious rebel figure in Maragusan. He was wanted for sexual abuses and sexual assaults against women and children in the area. His tragic loss was never properly documented but based on the tales and stories of the locals, Cesar jumped off in the water after being chased by the military troops, resulting in his death.
However, decades later, the local government unit of Maragusan (LGU) changed its name to Pyalitan, which is now dubbed “The Highest Waterfalls” in Maragusan.
Pyalitan not just offers the grandest picturesque falls but supernatural-like enthrallment starts after one hurdles all of the daunting obstacles by climbing up the 12-foot ladder with flowing water beside the main falls and surpassing the tiny cave, leading to another dimension of Pyalitan.
The death-defying adventure of the Davao media team continued as they explored the majestic Tagbibinta Falls in Barangay Coronobe.
A short minute away from Pyalitan, Tagbibinta Falls is popular to many as it features a multi-tiered cascading waterfall surrounded by intricate foliage and stone formations. The waterfall's dazzling blue water flows into a naturally formed pool, making it the perfect place to swim and take chilly plunges. According to the local guide, the entrance and environmental fee which costs P70 to P100 is purposefully to maintain the cleanliness in the area of Tagbibinta.
Maragusan’s charm has been neglected for so many decades for being the hotspot of communist armed conflicts, establishing fear in its citizens and visitors, until former President Rodrigo Duterte signed the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) last 2018 as part of its whole-of-nation approach to address the ongoing terrorism in all parts of the country.
Meanwhile, following the declaration of Davao de Oro as free from insurgents in 2022, Maragusan’s tourist sights became a tourism hub not just in the province but in the region as well. From verdant mountains, hot springs, breathtaking waterfalls, and a plethora of agricultural fields, this town must be on everyone's bucket list.