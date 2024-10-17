From Terrorism to Tourism

Unlike any other attractions that originated from local myths and traditions, Pyalitan Falls in Barangay Mapawa is quite interesting as it was originally named “Cesar Falls” following the death of alias Cesar, a former rebel from the New People’s Army (NPA) during the late ‘80s. According to Mapawa Barangay Captain Sky Abad, Cesar was a notorious rebel figure in Maragusan. He was wanted for sexual abuses and sexual assaults against women and children in the area. His tragic loss was never properly documented but based on the tales and stories of the locals, Cesar jumped off in the water after being chased by the military troops, resulting in his death.

However, decades later, the local government unit of Maragusan (LGU) changed its name to Pyalitan, which is now dubbed “The Highest Waterfalls” in Maragusan.

Pyalitan not just offers the grandest picturesque falls but supernatural-like enthrallment starts after one hurdles all of the daunting obstacles by climbing up the 12-foot ladder with flowing water beside the main falls and surpassing the tiny cave, leading to another dimension of Pyalitan.