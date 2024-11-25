From the fringes to the Frankfurt book fair

The seminars proved invaluable as some of the more enterprising indie publishers and authors snagged contracts in Frankfurt.

But what does being indie mean exactly? The question was one of the hotly debated topics in a panel discussion on the State of Independent Publishing, where the speakers said small presses can vary in size from five to more than 100 titles per year. Porter Anderson, editor-in-chief of Publishing Perspectives who led the discussion about small publishers in world markets, noted a growing trend in the acquisition of indie publishers by major companies. This means that big publishers are closely observing what small ones are doing, and indeed, there are initiatives such as those of Authors Equity that are worth watching: instead of conventional contracts, the publisher enters into partnerships with writers and illustrators so that all parties can benefit from building a business together.