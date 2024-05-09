From the mountains to the sea

HEDCOR, the renewable energy asset manager of AboitizPower, leads three major environmental conservation initiatives in Davao City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, alongside over 100 partners and stakeholders, as part of the Earth Day celebration.
To promote ecological balance and sustainable livelihoods in local communities, Hedcor planted more than 250 bamboo propagules and narra seedlings in Barangay Mintal, Davao City and Sitio Pogpog, Sibulan, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur respectively.
In addition, Hedcor employees spearheaded a river clean-up along the Talomo River, removing over 100 kilograms of waste, showcasing their deep commitment to environmental preservation, extending beyond mere planting efforts.
Jay Kabamalan, assistant vice president for Safety, Health, Environmental and Security, emphasized that Hedcor champions environmental stewardship in safeguarding our planet for the benefit of future generations.
"As a group, we engage in practices such as tree planting, river clean-up and non-use of PET bottles, because when collectively done, it creates a sustainable living for all," he said.
Moreover, Hedcor also partnered with the Ecological Conservation and Humanitarian Organization (Echo) Cares, a non-profit environmental organization, and Barangay Astorga in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, to plant over 1,500 mangrove trees in Sitio Bacutan during Earth Day. This site, a declared wildlife sanctuary frequented by diverse sea turtle species, serves as the heart of Hedcor’s conservation efforts.
Contributed photoHedcor's Environmental team, together with different IP community partners, will diligently monitor all planted trees to ensure sustainability. Regular validations by the City and Municipal Environment and Natural Resources offices will further bolster the survival rate of these vital green assets.
Hedcor remains steadfast in its pursuit of innovative solutions to minimize its ecological footprint. Through initiatives like these, Hedcor seeks to raise awareness about environmental conservation and inspire active engagement in preserving our natural resources. PR