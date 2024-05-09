From the mountains to the sea

To promote ecological balance and sustainable livelihoods in local communities, Hedcor planted more than 250 bamboo propagules and narra seedlings in Barangay Mintal, Davao City and Sitio Pogpog, Sibulan, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur respectively.

In addition, Hedcor employees spearheaded a river clean-up along the Talomo River, removing over 100 kilograms of waste, showcasing their deep commitment to environmental preservation, extending beyond mere planting efforts.

Jay Kabamalan, assistant vice president for Safety, Health, Environmental and Security, emphasized that Hedcor champions environmental stewardship in safeguarding our planet for the benefit of future generations.

"As a group, we engage in practices such as tree planting, river clean-up and non-use of PET bottles, because when collectively done, it creates a sustainable living for all," he said.