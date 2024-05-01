From tuna trade talks to Spice Island adventures

Dr. Miftah Farid from the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, Martin P. Hutabarat from the Indonesian Embassy in Manila, Engr. Albert P. Aguinaldo from PFDA – Davao Fish Port Complex, and Maybell T. Jumento-Tan from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources – Davao Region shared insights and expertise during the event. Attendees included representatives from government agencies, the business sector, and online participants from both Indonesia and the Philippines.

Throughout the discussion, Mindanao-based business actors expressed their interest in accessing sustainable tuna supplies from Indonesia. They hoped for increased cooperation that would facilitate sourcing tuna from the nearest Indonesian province, North Sulawesi, to meet the demands of the Southern Philippines region.

The event concluded with Consul General Agus Trenggono extending appreciation to all participants for their support and collaboration. Certificates of appreciation were presented to individuals and organizations, further highlighting the commitment of the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City to support Indonesian MSMEs and bolster tuna exports to the Southern Philippines region.