From tuna trade talks to Spice Island adventures

Part I: Tuna Trade Industry – Focus Group Discussion
On April 24, 2024, the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City hosted the second series of technical-focused group discussions (FGDs) titled "Tuna Trade Industry: Understanding the Export and Import Regulations of Indonesia and the Philippines." This event was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Embassy in Manila, and local Philippine authorities, including the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources - Davao Region and PFDA – Davao Fish Port Complex.
Held at the DusitD2 Hotel and Resorts in Davao City, Mindanao, Southern Philippines, the FGD aimed to facilitate a deeper understanding of the regulatory frameworks governing tuna trade between Indonesia and the Philippines.
The FGD was inaugurated by the Indonesian Consul General in Davao City, Hon. Mr. Agus Trenggono. He emphasized Indonesia's significant position as one of the largest tuna exporters globally and underscored the importance of fostering collaboration in the fisheries sector between Indonesia and Mindanao.
Local government representatives, including Relly B. Garcia, regional director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources – Davao Region, and Christian Cambaya, representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte, acting in-charge of the Davao City Investment Promotion Center, conveyed their support for the event. They acknowledged the value of this initiative in enhancing the fisheries sectors of both Indonesia and the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao.
The FGD featured presentations from four distinguished speakers specializing in various aspects of fishery export and import regulations.
Dr. Miftah Farid from the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, Martin P. Hutabarat from the Indonesian Embassy in Manila, Engr. Albert P. Aguinaldo from PFDA – Davao Fish Port Complex, and Maybell T. Jumento-Tan from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources – Davao Region shared insights and expertise during the event. Attendees included representatives from government agencies, the business sector, and online participants from both Indonesia and the Philippines.
Throughout the discussion, Mindanao-based business actors expressed their interest in accessing sustainable tuna supplies from Indonesia. They hoped for increased cooperation that would facilitate sourcing tuna from the nearest Indonesian province, North Sulawesi, to meet the demands of the Southern Philippines region.
The event concluded with Consul General Agus Trenggono extending appreciation to all participants for their support and collaboration. Certificates of appreciation were presented to individuals and organizations, further highlighting the commitment of the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City to support Indonesian MSMEs and bolster tuna exports to the Southern Philippines region.
Part II: Enchanting Spice Islands of Maluku
Once hailed as the spice capital of the world, Maluku boasts a rich history dating back to the 16th century. Its fertile lands were adorned with treasures like cloves and nutmeg, which grew exclusively and abundantly, bringing extreme wealth to the region. Today, Maluku remains one of the top spice producers covering a vast expanse in the east of Indonesia. The people of Maluku (Moluccas) with their diverse ethnicities and vibrant cultures, warmly welcome visitors to explore the wonders of their homeland.
History noted that the first Europeans who came to this part of Indonesia were Portuguese sailors, they aimed to find gold, but later on spices. There was one historical value in Bandaneira, Maluku which is the Belgica Fort. Bandaneira is a small town that is also a heritage city from Portuguese and Dutch colonization. This city became an important city for the Dutch and Portuguese back at that time since it produced some of the important spices.
In North Maluku, prepare to be captivated by the contrasting atmospheres of Ternate and Tidore. Lose yourself in the vibrant bustle of city life in Ternate, where history whispers tales of the lucrative spice trade amidst the backdrop of majestic volcanic peaks. Then, find serenity in Tidore's tranquil island charm, where colorful homes dot the landscape, inviting you to explore the island's hidden treasures.
Venture off the beaten path to Halmahera and unlock the secrets of untouched natural beauty. Dive into crystal-clear waters to discover pristine coral reefs and hidden diving spots, or immerse yourself in the rhythms of life amidst indigenous communities nestled in the verdant forests of the north.
Morotai beckons with its idyllic tropical allure, where nature and history intertwine seamlessly. Embark on a journey through WWII sites, wander along nature trails amidst lush surroundings, or dive into azure waters teeming with vibrant marine life, each moment promising a new adventure.
Finally, explore the hidden gems of Seram and Buru, where white-sand beaches, rugged landscapes, and dense forests await your discovery. Trek through Seram's majestic mountains, home to endemic birdlife and ancient forests, or immerse yourself in Buru's rich indigenous tribal culture and colonial heritage, where every corner tells a story waiting to be uncovered.
As you embark on this journey of exploration and wonder, let the beauty of Maluku inspire you, and the warmth of its people welcome you with open arms. Prepare to create memories that will last a lifetime in this captivating paradise.
From the Philippines, reaching the Spice Islands of Maluku is a journey filled with excitement and anticipation. Begin from Davao City to Singapore then Manado, Indonesia to the Babullah Airport in Maluku serves the island with various flights. If you wish to travel by boat, the North Maluku shipping hub is located at Ternate, and the PELNI liners harbor at Ahmad Yani port.
Sangiang goes around the island of Halmahera but the schedule is irregular so check the schedule at the office of Ahmad Yani port regularly. Nggapulu and Sinabung transit at Ternate from and to Sorong, Papua and Bitung, North Sulawesi. Lambelu connects Ternate and Ambon, stops by Namlea (Buru). This sails eastbound only. Jetties are also available at Bastiong. These connect Ternate and Tidore (Rum) with ferries. The ferries also go to Bitung overnight.
Prepare to embark on a voyage of discovery as you set sail for the Spice Islands of Maluku, where adventure, history, and natural beauty await at every turn. Economic Affairs Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City