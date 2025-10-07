FSSI supports Filipina social entrepreneurs in redefining rural development

The Foundation for a Sustainable Society, Inc. (FSSI) is supporting Filipina-led social enterprises that are transforming rural development in the Philippines. With 25.7% of the rural population living in poverty—including many farmers and fisherfolk—FSSI invests in enterprises that create sustainable livelihoods and community-centered innovation.

During its 30th anniversary celebration in September 2025, FSSI launched the Triple Bottom Line (3BL) Awards, recognizing social enterprises—many led by women—that embody the values of people, planet, and profit. Among those recognized were the Caviteño Isabelino Multi-Purpose Cooperative (CAISA-MPC) in Isabela and Lourdes Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Occidental Mindoro.

CAISA-MPC, led by Maria Victoria Anahaw, has grown from a credit cooperative into a multipurpose enterprise serving over 800 members. With FSSI’s support through training, loans, and technical assistance, they’ve expanded into pineapple processing, rice milling, agri-machinery rentals, and sustainable farming practices like tree planting and eliminating open burning.

Lourdes MPC, managed by Jesrryl Maye Obispo Agnas, operates an FSSI-funded agri-supply store that offers affordable farm inputs and financial services. It helps farmer-members reduce production costs and diversify their income while promoting climate-responsive planning and disaster recovery support.

Beyond enterprise growth, these cooperatives are shifting gender norms in agriculture. Women leaders are demonstrating that inclusive, community-based leadership can drive meaningful and sustainable development in rural areas.

FSSI remains committed to strengthening these efforts by providing accessible capital, technology upgrades, and continuous capacity-building, ensuring that women-led enterprises continue to lead the way in rural transformation.