Futura Homes Koronadal opens new clubhouse, strengthening community living

KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato — Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) marked another milestone at Futura Homes Koronadal with the opening and blessing of its new clubhouse, providing residents with a dedicated space for recreation, gatherings, celebrations, and community activities.

The new facility reflects FLI’s commitment to creating residential communities where families can enjoy not only quality homes but also spaces that encourage interaction and a stronger sense of belonging.

The blessing was officiated by Fr. Charniell Laparan and attended by Filinvest Land representatives, brokers, sellers, joint venture partners, homeowners, and local stakeholders.

“The Futura Homes Koronadal clubhouse reflects our commitment to creating more than houses. We want to build communities where families feel connected, and truly at home—places where they can create meaningful experiences and grow together,” said Sharon M. Luntao, Mindanao Regional General Manager of Filinvest Land, Inc.

Supporting Koronadal’s progress

Located in Koronadal City, Futura Homes Koronadal offers residents the comfort of a planned residential community with convenient access to key establishments and institutions.

The project is part of Filinvest Land’s continuing presence in key areas across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing residential options closer to Filipino families outside major metropolitan centers.

Koronadal City Vice Mayor Ma. Ester M. Catorce expressed the city government’s support for developments and businesses that contribute to the community.

“The City Government of Koronadal is very supportive sa pag-exist po sa mga businesses na tulad nitong Futura Homes Koronadal because Koronadal City is a fast-growing, developing city and being the administrative area in Region 12. Malapit po ang Futura Homes sa ating regional center,” Catorce said.

As the administrative center of Region 12, Koronadal serves as an important hub for government, business, and commerce in the region.

The clubhouse opening marks another step in the continuing enhancement of Futura Homes Koronadal, giving residents a shared space where neighbors can connect, families can celebrate, and community life can flourish. PR