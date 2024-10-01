Gabay Guro celebrates teachers with back-to-back grand tribute events

Since 2007, Gabay Guro has been empowering teachers across the country through its Eight Key Pillars of Learning, which were all identified to reinforce PLDT and Smart’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals (SDG), particularly UN SDG #4 Quality Education.

Premium giveaways and raffle prizes are also in store for teachers through several generous sponsors.

After the Grand Gathering, Gabay Guro will hold its first ever holistic health and wellness festival for teachers, the Gabay Guro Wellness Fest, on October 6, 2024, Sunday, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City.

Under the umbrella of Gabay Guro’s Health and Wellness pillar, the event will be staged in cooperation with mWell, the country’s first fully integrated, fully digital health and wellness platform. Teachers can explore the gathering of wellness services and experiential booths on fitness, food and nutrition, wearables, mind health, and telemedicine.

Aside from hosting the annual Grand Gathering and Regional Teacherfests through the Teachers’ Tribute pillar, Gabay Guro has already proudly supported more than 3,000 scholars pursuing a degree in education (Scholarships), provided more than 1,000 laptops, digital accessories, and broadband connectivity to over 70 partner schools in 29 municipalities (Connectivity and Computerization), donated 59 double classrooms to 22 beneficiary cities and municipalities (Classroom donations), trained over 50,000 teachers through face-to-face seminar-workshops in almost 100 localities around the country (Teachers’ training), given over 5,000 teachers and their families access to various livelihood and entrepreneurship initiatives (Livelihood), launched the Gabay Guro Super App which has already been downloaded by more than 140,000 teachers nationwide (Digital Innovations), and partnered with mWell to provide for teachers (Health and Wellness).

For teachers who cannot join the face-to-face events, both the Gabay Guro Grand Gathering on Sept. 26 and the Gabay Guro Wellness Fest on Oct. 6 are livestreamed via the Gabay Guro FB page and Youtube channel.