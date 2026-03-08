GASA partners with DMW in protecting OFWs vs online scams, cyber fraud

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Global Anti‑Scam Alliance (GASA) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against online scams and other cyber-enabled fraud schemes.

The partnership seeks to expand digital safety initiatives and improve cross-border coordination in addressing scam threats.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony attended by DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and GASA Asia-Pacific Director Brian Hanley, along with other officials from the agency and partner organizations. The initiative is designed to improve the protection of Filipino migrant workers who rely heavily on digital communication and financial transactions while abroad.

Under the agreement, the DMW and GASA will strengthen cooperation on intelligence sharing related to emerging scam patterns, particularly those targeting migrant workers and their families. The partnership also aims to develop programs that help OFWs recognize and prevent fraudulent schemes before financial losses occur.

Globe Telecom, which chairs the GASA Philippines Chapter, has expressed support for the initiative and highlighted the importance of coordinated action among public and private sector groups in addressing cybercrime.

The telecommunications firm has been involved in digital safety programs and anti-scam awareness campaigns in the country.

The GASA Philippines coalition includes technology and financial companies such as Gogolook, Meta, Google, and Mastercard, as well as local partners including Scamwatch Pilipinas. The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) participates in the coalition as an observer.

Through the partnership, participating organizations plan to expand public awareness campaigns, conduct joint training programs, and develop research initiatives aimed at identifying new scam trends affecting Filipino migrant workers.

Officials said the collaboration will also focus on improving digital literacy among OFWs and their families. This includes providing practical guidance on verifying suspicious messages or transactions and identifying warning signs of potential fraud.

Cacdac said the initiative seeks to ensure that the earnings of Filipino workers abroad are protected from criminal activity. He emphasized the importance of stronger information sharing and coordinated responses to scams that often operate across national borders.

Globe officials said the partnership aligns with the company’s broader efforts to promote cybersecurity, responsible artificial intelligence use, and privacy governance in the digital space. The company noted that scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and require collective action from multiple sectors.

The DMW-GASA collaboration is expected to expand resources and support mechanisms for overseas Filipino workers as digital threats continue to evolve. Stakeholders said the initiative underscores the need for sustained cooperation between government agencies, technology firms, and international organizations in protecting migrant workers worldwide. PR