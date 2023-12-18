Get your favorite Virginia products seamlessly at Virginia e-store now

VIRGINIA Food Inc. (Virginia), the leading food manufacturer of premium canned and frozen processed meat products, has employed Shopify, the leading e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems, for its Virginia e-store to give you a shopping experience like never before!

Because Shopify is a popular e-commerce platform that provides businesses with a comprehensive set of tools to create and manage their online stores, the new Virginia e-store promises to be your next go-to e-shopping destination.

Virginia e-store, as the first e-commerce website by Virginia, also aims to be user-friendly to make it easy for any mom, millennial, or foodie to get their favorite Virginia products, especially the seasonal ones like their Christmas hams.

Not only that, huge discounts and big savings await customers if they shop at the Virginia e-store. For the preliminaries, Virginia gives a P100 off voucher to any customer who orders a minimum worth of P600 during the whole month of December 2023.

But wait, there's more! You also get to have your purchased products on Virginia e-store delivered to your doorstep at no extra cost!

This only goes to show that Virginia is the concept leader in e-store platforms.

How to order?

1. Browse and order your desired products at the Virginia e-store on its website.

2. You will receive a call from RSS for order confirmation.

3. Wait for the merchant to prepare your order.

4. The driver then picks up your order and delivers it to your doorstep.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Virginia products using the Virginia e-store now!

For the latest updates about its products, visit Virginia's Tiktok, IG, Twitter, and FB: @virginiafoodinc. By Cristina E. Alivio

