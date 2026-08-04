Ginebra San Miguel redefines World Gin Day celebration with Ginuman X for a new generation.

"Gin is the only liquor with botanicals highlighting the juniper berry. Brandy, rum and other liquors do not have botanicals, hence gin is unique in both ingredients and flavor”, said Ron Molina, GSMI Marketing Manager. "Through Ginuman X, we created a more immersive experience that celebrates not only the versatility and quality of gin, but also the spirit of togetherness that has always defined the Ginebra brand. It is our way of showing that gin continues to bring people together across generations."

Building on more than a decade of World Gin Day celebrations, Ginuman X represents the latest chapter in GSMI's continuing efforts to elevate gin appreciation in the country. Since introducing the first World Gin Day celebration in the Asia-Pacific Region in 2014 during the 180th anniversary of flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel, GSMI has consistently expanded the celebration through innovative consumer experiences, including the One Ginebra Nation Tour, the "Gin Is In" campaign, and last year's "Your World of Gin Experience."

This year, the company raised the bar once again.

The "X" in Ginuman X stands for “eXperience, eXtraordinary, and eXciting” — three elements that defined every stop of the nationwide celebration.

Each venue featured different live performances from some of today's biggest OPM artists, including Al James, Allmost, Because, P.O.T., Banda ni Kleggy, 6cyclemind, Chocolate Factory, Cookies, and Oh! Caraga, alongside talented local performers who energized their respective communities.

Festivalgoers also enjoyed interactive cocktail demonstrations, games, raffle prizes, exclusive merchandise, and engaging brand activities that encouraged participation while showcasing the versatility of Ginebra products in modern cocktail culture.