Ginebra San Miguel redefines World Gin Day celebration with Ginuman X for a new generation.

From Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) transformed World Gin Day into a month-long celebration of gin through Ginuman X—a series of fun, fresh, immersive events that brought together music, cocktails, community, and Pinoy camaraderie.
Held in June across four major locations—RSA Sports Complex in Balayan, Batangas; Talisay City, Cebu; Robinsons Antipolo; and Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro—Ginuman X marked the newest evolution of the company's iconic Ginumanfest, bringing World Gin Day celebration closer to more consumers nationwide.
More than a concert series, Ginuman X showcased how gin continues to evolve alongside today's generation of consumers while remaining deeply rooted in Filipino culture. For decades, Ginebra San Miguel has been part of countless celebrations, reunions, milestones, and simple moments shared among family and friends. Through Ginuman X, the brand demonstrated that gin remains as relevant as ever—bringing together Gen Z, Millennials, and long-time gin enthusiasts.
"Gin is the only liquor with botanicals highlighting the juniper berry. Brandy, rum and other liquors do not have botanicals, hence gin is unique in both ingredients and flavor”, said Ron Molina, GSMI Marketing Manager. "Through Ginuman X, we created a more immersive experience that celebrates not only the versatility and quality of gin, but also the spirit of togetherness that has always defined the Ginebra brand. It is our way of showing that gin continues to bring people together across generations."
Building on more than a decade of World Gin Day celebrations, Ginuman X represents the latest chapter in GSMI's continuing efforts to elevate gin appreciation in the country. Since introducing the first World Gin Day celebration in the Asia-Pacific Region in 2014 during the 180th anniversary of flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel, GSMI has consistently expanded the celebration through innovative consumer experiences, including the One Ginebra Nation Tour, the "Gin Is In" campaign, and last year's "Your World of Gin Experience."
This year, the company raised the bar once again.
The "X" in Ginuman X stands for “eXperience, eXtraordinary, and eXciting” — three elements that defined every stop of the nationwide celebration.
Each venue featured different live performances from some of today's biggest OPM artists, including Al James, Allmost, Because, P.O.T., Banda ni Kleggy, 6cyclemind, Chocolate Factory, Cookies, and Oh! Caraga, alongside talented local performers who energized their respective communities.
Festivalgoers also enjoyed interactive cocktail demonstrations, games, raffle prizes, exclusive merchandise, and engaging brand activities that encouraged participation while showcasing the versatility of Ginebra products in modern cocktail culture.
For Paolo Jose "Tooper" Tupaz, GSMI Group Product Manager, Ginuman X reflects how the company continues to innovate while staying true to its heritage.
"Ginuman X is our biggest and most immersive World Gin Month celebration yet. We created an experience where people don't simply attend an event—they become part of it. We introduced a new way of celebrating gin while keeping alive the Filipino spirit of tagayan, friendship, and community that has always made Ginebra special," Tupaz said.
Beyond entertainment, Ginuman X also carried a deeper purpose.
A portion of the proceeds from the nationwide events was donated to the San Miguel Foundation, allowing every celebration to contribute to meaningful community programs.
"Celebrations become even more meaningful when they create a positive impact beyond the event itself," Tupaz added. "Every ticket, every toast, and every shared experience helped support communities through the San Miguel Foundation. It's our way of reminding everyone that great celebrations can also give back."
With the successful holding of Ginuman X, GSMI has not only reimagined the country's largest World Gin Month celebration—it has also reaffirmed its leadership in shaping the future of gin appreciation for a new generation of Filipinos.
GSMI is the producer of the world’s largest-selling gin, Ginebra San Miguel. Its other quality distilled spirits include GSM Blue Mojito, GSM Blue Lychee Martini, GSM Blue Margarita, GSM Blue Gin Pomelo, GSM Blue Light Gin, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin, 1834 Premium Distilled Gin, Archangel Reserve Premium Dry Gin, Antonov Vodka, Freedom Island Light Rum, Primera Light Brandy, the Philippines’ no. 1 Chinese wine Vino Kulafu, and Vamos Tequila Gold. PR