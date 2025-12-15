Giving new smile & new life

During the culmination program, Minister Michael Lee, Deputy Representative of the Taiwan Embassy in the Philippines, explained that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco) has supported the mission for three consecutive years because of the deeper meaning behind Taiwan’s involvement. Responding to a question about why Teco remains consistently committed: “This is meaningful, especially Taiwan [the] government would like to provide our national power and the national resources here… Their hospital and the surgery team have the best doctor and nurse [sent] here.”

He added that the connection between the Philippines and Taiwan extends beyond diplomatic programs. “This is meaningful, especially for Taiwan. This is because we are the closest to the state,” he said, referring to the nearly 200,000 Filipinos now living and working in Taiwan — an enduring human link between the two societies.

For the volunteers, the mission was not just about medicine. Many said it was the shared sense of purpose, rooted in compassion, cultural ties, and the simple act of restoring a smile — that made the partnership special. “So this is the Taiwan value,” Lee said. “We would like to do more in the Philippines and do a lot of medical care.”

Inside the room, parents wept quietly as they saw their children’s faces after surgery — some for the very first time without a cleft lip. One mother from Davao City said he had waited years for an opportunity like this. “Wala gyud mi kwarta para ani. Mao nga mur’ag bag-ong kinabuhi,” she said in her testimonial speech.

AppleOne Brokenshire Medical Corp. played a crucial role, opening its operating rooms, assigning its medical staff, providing supplies, and ensuring that each procedure met strict safety standards. For many of the hospital’s own personnel, the mission was a reminder of what drew them to medicine in the first place.

Beyond the numbers and technical accomplishments, the mission ended with stories – of mothers who finally felt hopeful for their children’s future, of teenagers who said they no longer feared attending school, and of families who expressed gratitude for a chance they thought was impossible.

Through initiatives like these, the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation and its partners continue to show how collaboration, kindness, and international solidarity can reshape not just a face but the course of a life. PR