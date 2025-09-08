Global education partnership launches in Davao City

The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) is strengthening its presence in Mindanao through a new education partnership in Davao City, formally sealed on September 4, 2025.

As one of Asia's leading private education institutions, SIM is recognized for its academic excellence, global university partnerships, and industry-relevant programs that nurture students to thrive in a dynamic, interconnected world. This mission strongly aligns with Stockbridge’s vision of Educating Young Business Leaders and its LIONS core values of Leadership, Integrity, Open-mindedness, and Nobility.

Stockbridge American International School and the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) marked a significant milestone with the ceremonial signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Stockbridge Davao Campus.

This partnership aims to strengthen educational collaboration between the two institutions. Key SIM officials in attendance included Justin Seow, Senior Lead for Regional Recruitment; Jeremy Oh, Deputy Lead for Regional Recruitment and Country Manager for the Philippines; and Candy Villafuerte, Country Representative - Philippines.

Stockbridge, located in Davao City, is Mindanao's first and only International Baccalaureate (IB) World School. Its IB foundation emphasizes international-mindedness, academic rigor, and holistic growth. Partnering with SIM provides Stockbridge learners with clear higher education pathways abroad, complementing the IB philosophy of preparing globally competent and principled leaders.

As part of the launch, Oh will conduct an exclusive workshop entitled Marketing That Matters. This session will show how marketing goes beyond selling – highlighting its power to create impact, build connections, and inspire change. Following the workshop, an information session will introduce participants to SIM's world-class programs and global opportunities.

"This partnership is more than a collaboration between two institutions – it is a shared commitment to giving students in Mindanao access to world-class opportunities that prepare them for success in a rapidly changing global landscape," said Dyan Bian-Cortez, Director for International Programs.

The Stockbridge x SIM Global Partnership represents a significant step in advancing international collaboration, expanding educational horizons, and empowering students to pursue their academic and career goals with confidence and vision. PR