Global Star Yang Yang coming to PH for HONOR 200

Leading smart devices provider, HONOR, has officially named the Heartthrob Yang Yang as the Global Ambassador for HONOR 200. Much to the delight of his fans, the AI Portrait Master HONOR 200 Series is officially arriving in the Philippines on July 17, 2024 which will be telecasted live on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/H200YangYang_PR .

“HONOR takes pride in being the ultimate leader in smartphone portrait photography, transforming mobile imaging with the HONOR 200 Pro's advanced AI capabilities. Combined with its powerful hardware performance, the HONOR 200 Pro offers an exceptional level of convenience and enjoyment for users who enjoy capturing and preserving moments of their lives,” HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng said.

Yang Yang is one of the most sought-after Asian actors and has appeared in Jackie Chan’s 2020 film Vanguard and led hit series Fireworks of My Heart, You Are My Glory, and The King’s Avatar. He joined HONOR as its global ambassador during the launch of HONOR 90 5G and has continued for the AI Portrait Master HONOR 200.

Specifically crafted to redefine users' future lifestyles, the all-new HONOR 200 Pro is the newest member of the renowned HONOR N Series with robust performance and professional portrait capability. The HONOR 200 Pro enhances smartphone experiences with its AI-empowered portrait photography features, immersive display, powerful hardware performance, modern design, and human-centric experience, rivaling any accessible flagship device currently on the market.

Excited for the AI Portrait Master? Catch it live on Facebook on July 17 and get a chance to win your very own HONOR 200! Stay tuned for the full mechanics on HONOR Philippines’ social media platform.