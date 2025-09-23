Global youth summit 2025 empowers over 40,000 youth nationwide

The Global Youth Summit (GYS) 2025 marked a historic milestone as it gathered more than 40,000 young leaders, innovators, and advocates nationwide through simultaneous events in 17 SM malls. Organized by SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Philippines, the summit showcased the strength of the Filipino youth as a movement for change.

From Luzon to Mindanao, students, youth groups, and advocates came together for thought-provoking discussions, keynote sessions, and collaborative activities that amplified the collective voice of the youth. The summit tackled pressing themes of empowerment, sustainability, innovation, and leadership—underscoring the vital role of young people in shaping the country’s future.

“The youth are not just leaders of tomorrow—they are a driving force for change today. The Global Youth Summit proves what is possible when we empower young people nationwide,” said Royston Cabunag, SM Cares Program Director for Children and Youth.

Leonard Faustino, Executive Director of GPF Philippines, added: “Collaboration across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao has created one of the largest youth platforms in the country. This summit is proof that when given space and support, our youth can lead transformative change.”

While the flagship event at the SM Mall of Asia Arena drew thousands of participants and nationwide recognition, the heart of GYS 2025 was its collective reach, with each of the 17 provincial legs anchored on one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This ensured equal attention to every global goal while giving young leaders in local communities the opportunity to share solutions and develop projects aligned with the SDGs.

By empowering more than 40,000 Filipino youth across regions, SM Cares and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and meaningful youth participation on a national scale. The Global Youth Summit 2025 stands as one of the country’s largest youth movements, uniting voices that will shape the Philippines’ future.

