Global Youth Summit Davao 2024: Fostering SDG Awareness, Action

The Global Youth Summit (GYS) 2024, in collaboration with SM Cares, was successfully launched on Thursday, July 11 at the SM Lanang Premier in Davao City.

The event brought together young minds, inspiring them to champion the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and drive positive change.

Richard Caluyo, Assistant Vice President of SM Cares Marketing, set the tone by emphasizing the pivotal role of youth as enablers for achieving the SDGs.

“You are the enablers, and SDGs will remain goals or commitments without enablers like you,” he said.

Marie Beatrice Mendoza, President and CEO of Bless Microfinance, shared her remarkable journey. From attending GYS as a student leader to addressing the audience as a successful business leader, she expressed her vision: “The big dream is to positively impact billions of people. I want to help, inspire, and transform the lives of people in our country, and maybe in God’s plan, globally.”

Hon. Datu Yussef Abubakar Musali Paglas talked about Decent Work and Economic Growth Sangguniang Panlalawigan Member of Maguindanao Del Sur, highlighted how a developed Bangsamoro economy contributes to Mindanao’s overall economic stability.

Discussing Good Health and Well-Being, Anna Liza Mauricio, RM, Chapter Program Manager of Family Planning Organization of the Philippines, addressed pressing health issues. She revealed that Davao ranks top in teenage pregnancy cases and is among the top five in HIV cases. She emphasized the need for accessible sexual and reproductive health services.

Dennis John Barimbao, LPT, Project Manager of Kita ang Kaugmaon, further emphasized the link between poverty and teenage pregnancy. He stressed that vulnerable youth lack access to essential services and education. “Collaboration with government and private entities is crucial,” he asserted.

Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions was discussed by Kenny Lloyd Angon, Board Chairperson of Mindanao Youth Development Center, Inc., who passionately advocated for peace in Mindanao. He declared, “Identity, belongingness, and purpose. Para sa kalinaw, para sa Dabawen Youth, para sa Mindanao.”

Atty. Mark T. Peñalver, Executive Director of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), talked about Clean Water and Sanitation underscored the critical importance of clean water access. EnP. Lemuel Lloyd Manalo, MSERM, Program Coordinator of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability, emphasized nature-based solutions for urban development, highlighting how these solutions enhance resilience to natural disasters.

The last discussion was about Life Below Water which Marvelous Dainty Camilo, Co-Founder and Vice President of Dyesabel Philippines, Inc., highlighted the urgency of marine conservation efforts.

Sung Goon Acosta, a youth volunteer of GYS 2024 Davao, eloquently summarized the GYS’ impact in an ambush interview with Sunstar: “The Global Youth Summit serves as a catalyst for positive change within the local youth community in Davao.”

By fostering fresh perspectives and innovative solutions, the summit aimed to drive lasting progress across the country. Acosta emphasized the foundation’s continuous efforts, stating, “Through these ongoing initiatives, the foundation ensures the summit’s influence extends beyond the event, driving lasting positive change across the country.”

Leonard Faustin, Executive Director of Global Peace Foundation, revealed that the GYS began in Iloilo on May 27 and would conclude at SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 27, 2024. The summit spanned 17 provinces in the Philippines. While SM partnerships facilitated locations, they remained open to non-SM venues.

Faustin shared, “For next year, we are targeting 100 locations. Basically, 'cause we are partnering with SM, our target is to conduct it in a place where there is SM.” However, he also acknowledged that they were open to other locations, even those without SM branches. Andrea Caroline Enya G. Plaza/ AdDU Intern