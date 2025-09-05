Globe celebrates you on its 10th year of GDay

Globe marks the 10th anniversary of its annual GDay celebration this September with a bold promise to bring joy, rewards, and meaningful experiences closer to customers. What started as a simple thank-you a decade ago has grown into a nationwide movement, bringing together digital innovation, real-world experiences, and heartfelt surprises that celebrate the Filipino spirit.

“At Globe, we believe the most meaningful rewards are the ones that feel personal, those that are made just for you,” said Bianca Wong, Vice President and Head of Feel Valued Tribe at Globe. “This GDay, we’re celebrating in a way that recognizes our customers’ diverse passions and everyday wins. Whether it’s a surprise gift or a chance to win larger than life prizes on the app, or a fan experience you’ve been wishing for, there’s something in store for everyone to enjoy, tailored to what matters most to them.”

This year, the spotlight turns to everyday moments that feel extraordinary. Across the country, Globe will activate GDay Pop-Up Booths in malls, stores, and neighborhood venues bringing the celebration closer to where customers live, work, and play. These on-ground activations in key cities like Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Naga, Tuguegarao, and CDO, will transform familiar convergent spaces into joyful brand experiences filled with exclusive promos, partner rewards, and surprise giveaways.

Online, the GlobeOne app is the home of GDay. From daily surprise gifts to chances to unlock exciting rewards, customers can explore a seamless and rewarding journey with every tap. Whether it’s vouchers, lifestyle perks, or something bigger, the GDay Surprise Gift is designed to bring a moment of delight to every day.

For fans and music lovers, GDay 2025 adds a spark of excitement with the GDay BINI Fan Meet, happening on September 13 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre. Over 1,500 Globe customers will get to experience a special afternoon with their beloved P-pop group, complete with live performances, fun interactions, and memorable moments on stage. The chance to get tickets will be made available in the GlobeOne app Redeem Rewards section, keeping the spirit of surprise and accessibility alive.