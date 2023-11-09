Feature

Globe implements late payment fee for postpaid customers to encourage on-time payments, avoid service interruptions

GLOBE will start enforcing late payment fees stipulated in the subscription agreement  for mobile and broadband postpaid customers starting December 1, 2023 to  encourage on-time payment of monthly dues and ensure uninterrupted services. The  late payment fee is not a new fee but has been part of the Globe subscription  agreement with its customers. 

A minimal late payment fee of P50 will apply to Mobile Postpaid, Platinum and  Globe At Home Broadband Postpaid accounts. 

Charging a late payment fee is standard practice for services with monthly recurring  bills including banks and credit card companies. Telco companies abroad also charge  late payment fees.  

“For the longest time, Globe had deferred charging the late payment fee even though  this is included in the terms and conditions of our postpaid subscription agreement.  With today's business environment when other sectors and even the government are  charging late payment fees, an example is the LTO, we believe that the telco sector  may follow suit. In our case, only postpaid customers who comprise less than 5 percent  of  our total mobile customer base will be charged,” said Globe Vice President  and Head of Consumer Mobile Business Darius Delgado.

Those who believe they were charged late payment fees by mistake or have questions  on their billing may also contact our customer service team via our official Globe  Facebook Messenger channel, and Globe will rectify confirmed errors.  

In case payment due dates fall on a holiday or a weekend, Globe encourages  customers to pay their bills before the due date using same-day payment posting  channels.  

To ensure on-time payments, Globe offers online payment platforms such as the  GlobeOne app and GCash to make it more convenient for customers to settle their  bills. Customers may also enroll their accounts to auto-debit arrangements through  their respective banks.  

“Our customers don’t have to worry about the late payment fee if they pay on time.  This fee is not meant to burden them but to encourage them to make prompt 

payments for uninterrupted connectivity services. We want to veer away from the  usual practice of disconnecting services over unpaid balances,” added Delgado.  

To learn how to pay bills via the GlobeOne app, go to https://www.globe.com.ph/apps content/globeone.html#gref. To know more about Globe, visit  https://www.globe.com.ph/. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

