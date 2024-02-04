Globe reports steep 73.7% decline in blocked bank-related spam, scam SMS in 2023

GLOBE has registered an impressive 73.7% reduction in blocked spam and scam SMS related to banks in 2023, a notable achievement in its ongoing fight against financial fraud.

Globe intercepted 21.9 million bank-related spam and scam SMS in 2023, marking a sharp decline from the 83.39 million messages blocked the previous year. This accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of the company’s proactive strategies and its robust partnerships with the country's major banks and financial institutions.

Globe earlier forged anti-fraud pacts with the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP), encompassing 45 major banks, and various individual players in the finance sector to enable vigorous and timely data and intelligence-sharing, aligning efforts to prevent and investigate fraud more effectively.