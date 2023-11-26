Globe's KmmunityPH redefines stanning, ramps up partnerships

Events such as BLACKPINK PH's co-created experience during the BORN PINK concert, BTS PH's celebration of the Hobiuary Project and BTS 10th Anniversary, and ONCE HQ's Social Take Over for TWICE’s music promotion, all stand testament to KmmunityPH's drive to enrich the fan journey.

Recently, KmmunityPH also supported “NEVER LOST” of EXO’s Kim Jongdae, and TWICE x ONCE 8th Anniversary, while preparing for Enhypen’s 3rd Anniversary Fangathering dubbed “EN-GRANDE: The 2023 ENNIVERSARY Celebration,” on November 27 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

KmmunityPH is also bringing all fan groups together for the "K-leidoscope" event on November 25-26 at the GCreator House (BGC) and Baked Studios (Makati) to meet and stan with fellow fans. From November 14 to December 6 at the Globe Creator House, there will also be weekly dance classes featuring KPop. Both initiatives aim to foster deeper connections among fans and to celebrate K-culture.