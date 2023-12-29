Globe’s Prepaid Traveler eSIMs available on Android.

GLOBE has announced the expansion of its Prepaid Traveler eSIM to Android users, making the product available to more customers. This follows the launch of its Prepaid Traveler eSIM for iOS on November 14.

With the Globe Prepaid Traveler eSIM, tourists will enjoy a seamless digital-first experience. This digital-first approach eliminates the need for physical SIMs and time-consuming airport queues. With a few simple clicks, tourists and business travelers can get reliable mobile connectivity via the Globe network. They can purchase the eSIM prior to their arrival in the Philippines via the GlobeOne app and install the eSIM immediately, no need to scan QR codes.

The Globe Prepaid Traveler eSIM package also delivers exceptional value, loaded with 80GB of data for all sites and apps and unlimited calls and texts across all Philippine networks valid for 30 days, for only P1,750 (approximately USD32). Users can also easily reload or repurchase another eSIM via the GlobeOne app if needed.

“We are excited to expand our Traveler eSIMs to Android users. This innovation is a testament to Globe Prepaid’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience in the Philippines. We understand the importance of staying connected, and our new eSIMs offer convenience, value, and unparalleled network quality,” said Globe’s Head of Consumer Mobile Business Darius Delgado.

Through the Globe One app, tourists can easily manage their eSIMs digitally. The app will automatically remind them to complete SIM registration upon arrival in the Philippines. They can also reload or repurchase another eSIM from the G1 app.

For more on the Traveler eSIM and other Globe Prepaid offerings, download the GlobeOne app via the AppStore or Google Play. (SPONSORED CONTENT)