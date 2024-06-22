GMA Super Radyo Davao stronger at 27

Under their leaderships, they created initiatives to improve the delivery of quality news and information, public service, and entertainment to listeners.

To ensure timely delivery of accurate news and information, the production personnel underwent various training and seminar-workshops. Rodel Natad, Assistant Station Manager for Radio Program, said that the objective of the seminars-workshops is to remind the personnel to continue to strive for responsible and balanced report according to the policy of GMA Network Inc. and broadcast standards.

For a greater mission and service to Filipinos, in the same year, GMA Super Radyo Davao became part of GMA Integrated News together with GMA News, GMA News Online, and GMA Regional TV.

The news of GMA Super Radyo Davao is also aired on Super Radyo DZBB, the flagship AM radio station of GMA Network Inc. which can also be seen on Dobol B TV on GTV formerly GMA News TV.

Furthermore, public service for the people through various projects and programs such as the on-going Better Vision for Better Education Project, medical mission and giving to those who need help have also been implemented.

With the introduction of digital media, the station has expanded its delivery of information through social media where the GMA Super Radyo Davao Facebook page is leading where netizens get reliable and verified information.

For 27 years, your Kapuso station continues to serve comprehensive, reliable and efficient news; deliver information to the public; unequivocal commentary and clarification of issues; and entertainment.

Proof of this is the special coverage of major activities such as Elections, Kadayawan Festival, Araw ng Dabaw, Undas, and State of the Nation Address. The station is also reliable during calamities through #BantaySeries: BantayPanahon, BantayBaha, BantayBagyo, and BantayLindol. The public is updated of the latest oil prices and prime commodities in the market through #BantayPresyo.

The young but prompt and responsible radio reporter are ready to deliver news stories to the dabawenyos are Ricky Banggat, John Ryan Calonia, Jhesa Torrefranca, Jaycel Villacorte, King Pandia, Isabel Mateo and Francis Timbal.

Pressing issues will be tackled by well-known broadcaster Donar Cano on Super Radyo, Super Balita that can be heard at 5am-6am; Oyoboy Tolibas and Francis Timbal on the program Dabawenyo, Ano'ng Say Mo? every 6am-7am and Chuckie Bayer for Saksi Sa Super Radyo program every 8am to 9 am.

GMA Super Radyo Davao will remain to stand its principle ---Walaý Gidapigan, Walaý Giprotektahan, Serbisyong Tinuod Lamang! PR