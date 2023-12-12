Godspell Broadway musical show captivates Davao

GODSPELL is a beloved and timeless Broadway musical that has captivated audiences with its unique and vibrant interpretation of the Gospel of St. Matthew. Originally conceived by John-Michael Tebelak and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, from the maker of Wicked, Pippin, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pocahontas, The Prince of Egypt and Enchanted. Performed at Sedes Sapientiae Auditorium of Holy Cross of Davao College in Davao City on November 30, December 1, and December 2, 2023, the show's enduring popularity can be attributed to its powerful messages of love, community, and faith, presented through a contemporary and energetic production.
Having been presented with a unique opportunity from Music Theatre International, Godspell was the first major and licensed Broadway musical show to hit Davao City. It was run with exceptional live performances of globally acclaimed and Davao’s best homegrown talents featuring The Himig Singers, Musikademy Scholars, Mindanao Repertory Community, Michael Richard Antonio Lopez, and many more.
The event was in partnership with Welfare Action Foundation of Davao, Inc. (Boystown Davao) and Musikademy and was carefully aligned with its mission to conduct fundraising projects and activities to sustain Boystown Davao’s program – to envision itself to be a home, school of life and evangelizing community for poor and abandoned boys.
Godspell is not merely a retelling of biblical tales, but a reflection on the timeless and universal values of love, empathy, and community. The show reminds us that these values remain relevant in our contemporary world, and it urges us to embrace these principles in our lives. It beckons us to embrace these values in our modern world, promoting unity and understanding across diverse backgrounds.
The show's continued popularity is a testament to its enduring relevance and its ability to bridge the gap between the sacred and the secular, presenting religious stories in a way that speaks to people of all backgrounds.
The musical promotes unity and understanding among diverse individuals, stressing the idea that no one is alone in their journey toward self-discovery.
This is a heartwarming and transformative Broadway musical that continues to inspire and entertain audiences with its unique blend of faith and music. Its ability to make ancient parables feel fresh and relevant is a testament to its enduring appeal, making it a must-see production for anyone seeking a meaningful and engaging theater experience and transcending barriers to touch hearts worldwide.
Now, maybe now — we can build a core of conveying messages in this beautiful city of Davao about hope, love, friendship, unity, forgiveness, and community.
“We may not reach the end, but we can start.” PR