Grab culminates multi-city SuperTakbo Run in Davao

The heart of Mindanao’s digital economy

According to Grab Philippines Vice President for Cities CJ Lacsican, concluding the series in Davao holds deep significance: “Davao represents the heart of Mindanao’s digital economy.

Here, we see how technology and community can move forward together — drivers and delivery-partners earning more sustainably, MSMEs growing through digital tools, and consumers enjoying safe and convenient access to essential transport, delivery, and financial services. Davao shows what inclusive progress looks like when we empower local enterprises with technology and shared purpose.”

Davao has been a cornerstone of Grab’s growth in Mindanao since the launch of GrabTaxi in 2014. The city has since welcomed multiple Grab services, including GrabFood, GrabMart, and GrabCar, enabling thousands of Dabawenyos to access on-demand convenience while supporting local livelihoods.

Today, Davao City accounts for more than half of Grab’s driver- and delivery-partner base in Mindanao, and is home to thousands of MSMEs growing their businesses on Grab.

Among the leading GrabFood merchant-partners in Davao is Penong’s, a beloved homegrown restaurant brand and a proud “Only on Grab” restaurant – a community of restaurants exclusively available on the platform.

Its operations lead, Sebastian Regis, who joined the SuperTakbo Davao 21 KM run, shared: “Penong’s has always been about family, food, and community. Through GrabFood, we’ve been able to bring our flavors to more homes across Davao and beyond. Their data-driven insights helped us innovate our menu, refine our promos, and grow our business sustainably. Grab is, and will remain, a trusted growth partner — empowering generations of Penong’s leaders to bring our homegrown flavors to more Filipinos.”

Penong’s was recently named a Grab FanFaves 2025 Regional Winner for Mindanao, a food awards led by Grab users that recognizes top-performing merchants by order volume across the platform. This is the second year that Penong’s has won the recognition, which officially caps the restaurant’s period of strong demand, supported by a strategic push on Grab’s Spotlight Campaign — an in-app advertising channel that amplified visibility and drove conversion.

Celebrating shared wins

Lacsican added that SuperTakbo serves as a testament to what’s possible when Grab’s super community moves as one: “Every kilometer run mirrors the journey we’ve taken together—as partners, entrepreneurs, and consumers shaping a more inclusive digital economy. The SuperTakbo is a tribute to the resilience and spirit of the Filipino who keeps our cities moving forward.” PR