Grab, RIC, Davao City LGU partner to widen digital market access for women-led farming community

Grab Philippines, the Rural Improvement Club (RIC) Davao City Federation Inc., and the Davao City Government, through the City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) and with the support of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Cooperative Development and People’s Participation, have forged a partnership to help local farmer entrepreneurs reach more consumers and access new markets through on-demand grocery delivery.
Under the partnership, produce from participating farmers of RIC, a women-led federation involved in farming, livelihood development, and community crafts, will soon be available through an offline store at Agdao Public Market and on GrabMart through a dedicated digital storefront called RIC Daily Fresh.
The storefront will allow Davao households to purchase locally grown produce directly from farming communities while giving farmers an additional channel to promote their products, respond to consumer demand, and generate income.
The initiative seeks to address common barriers faced by small farming communities, including limited market visibility, fragmented selling channels, and difficulty connecting directly with consumers.
Grab Asenso: Digital Diskarte, Grab’s tech and AI enablement program for MSMEs, will also support the partnership by equipping the women agri-preneurs with practical skills in product presentation, digital marketing, order management, customer engagement, and online marketplace operations.
The learning session for RIC farmers is co-facilitated by the International Trade Centre, a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization. The training is intended to complement existing farm-to-market systems and help farmers adapt to changing consumer habits and digital channels of commerce.
“Digitalization should not require small entrepreneurs to build every capability from the ground up,” said RJ Cabaluna. “By opening existing digital roads to farming communities, we are reducing the cost, complexity, and distance that often stand between local producers and economic opportunity. We see this pilot farm-to-market partnership with RIC and the Davao City LGU as a model for how technology, government, and communities can work together to make growth more inclusive.”
“For RIC, progress means giving women the confidence, knowledge, and decision-making power to turn local resources into sustainable livelihoods,” said Josie S. Osorio, President, RIC Davao City Federation, Inc. “We see RIC Daily Fresh as an opportunity for our members to lead together, understand their customers better, and build an enterprise that creates lasting value for their families and communities.”
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte underscored the importance of the partnership to the city’s farm-to-market vision. “We affirm and advance the opportunities of our farmers and producers that extend beyond supply and production continuity. It is by adopting a new marketing strategy through GrabMart – a digital storefront that allows farmers and merchants to sell fresh produce, generate income, build linkages with consumers, boost market visibility, and promote competitiveness of farm-to-market opportunities in today's evolving agricultural landscape. We thank RIC and Grab Philippines for this meaningful project, which will enable our farmers to expand their horizons, broaden their knowledge, and immerse themselves in innovative and modern marketing approaches.”
“Our role in government is to make it easier for community enterprises like RIC to grow and participate in new markets,” said Davao City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, Chairperson of the Committee on Cooperative Development and People’s Participation. “We will continue to support the women of RIC as they strengthen their federation, navigate local business processes, and expand their market presence. Their forthcoming space at Agdao Public Market will serve as an important physical hub for their operations, while GrabMart opens another channel for them to reach consumers across the city. By connecting these opportunities, we are helping our local agri-entrepreneurs build more sustainable and competitive livelihoods.”
The Davao City Agriculturist’s Office will provide technical and institutional support to ensure that the initiative complements the city’s agricultural development programs. “A strong agricultural system must consider the entire journey of produce, from what farmers plant to how their harvest reaches the market,” said Dr. Antonio R. Obsioma, Acting Department Head, Davao City Agriculturist’s Office. “Better market access and information can help farmers anticipate demand, make more informed production decisions, and reduce the risk of produce being left unsold. This pilot gives the city another tool to build a more responsive and efficient local food system.”
The partnership forms part of Grab’s efforts to help more livelihood groups and small enterprises participate in the digital economy. It also highlights the role of a whole-of-community approach – cooperation among government, community organizations, and the private sector – in expanding economic opportunities for agricultural communities. PR