Grab, RIC, Davao City LGU partner to widen digital market access for women-led farming community

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte underscored the importance of the partnership to the city’s farm-to-market vision. “We affirm and advance the opportunities of our farmers and producers that extend beyond supply and production continuity. It is by adopting a new marketing strategy through GrabMart – a digital storefront that allows farmers and merchants to sell fresh produce, generate income, build linkages with consumers, boost market visibility, and promote competitiveness of farm-to-market opportunities in today's evolving agricultural landscape. We thank RIC and Grab Philippines for this meaningful project, which will enable our farmers to expand their horizons, broaden their knowledge, and immerse themselves in innovative and modern marketing approaches.”

“Our role in government is to make it easier for community enterprises like RIC to grow and participate in new markets,” said Davao City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, Chairperson of the Committee on Cooperative Development and People’s Participation. “We will continue to support the women of RIC as they strengthen their federation, navigate local business processes, and expand their market presence. Their forthcoming space at Agdao Public Market will serve as an important physical hub for their operations, while GrabMart opens another channel for them to reach consumers across the city. By connecting these opportunities, we are helping our local agri-entrepreneurs build more sustainable and competitive livelihoods.”

The Davao City Agriculturist’s Office will provide technical and institutional support to ensure that the initiative complements the city’s agricultural development programs. “A strong agricultural system must consider the entire journey of produce, from what farmers plant to how their harvest reaches the market,” said Dr. Antonio R. Obsioma, Acting Department Head, Davao City Agriculturist’s Office. “Better market access and information can help farmers anticipate demand, make more informed production decisions, and reduce the risk of produce being left unsold. This pilot gives the city another tool to build a more responsive and efficient local food system.”

The partnership forms part of Grab’s efforts to help more livelihood groups and small enterprises participate in the digital economy. It also highlights the role of a whole-of-community approach – cooperation among government, community organizations, and the private sector – in expanding economic opportunities for agricultural communities. PR