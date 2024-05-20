Grown and flown: Embracing the empty nest life

It took me a month to change gear and finally realize that “Wait, it’s just the same when I was still working in Hong Kong as a flight attendant of Cathay Pacific so I would also get separated from them on a regular basis while they were growing up. Been there, done that, so one day I told myself, wipe off those tears! Only then did I change my perspective and began to resume my normal activities from then on.”

How do you deal with the distance?

“Thank you, Jesus, for technology! We get to digitally connect with them in just a click. Video calls are truly a blessing for us parents with children studying in other places.”

Aside from your work, how did you keep yourself occupied?

“I enjoy initiating or giving support to outreach programs that I know of. Also, I am the Club Treasurer of Davao Noontime Toastmasters Club for this year, helping in Christ Fellowship Church activities, and just keeping in touch with dear family and genuine friends make me blissfully busy.”