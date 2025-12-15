Hairs & Nails Salon: Letting you embrace the real you!



One-of-a-kind salon in this part of the country

In an exclusive interview, H&N owner and manager Buddy Congson shared that Hairs & Nails has been in the industry for more than three decades, offering not just services but also professional hair and nail products.

"We are one of the biggest supply distributors of hair and nail care, so we must know the trends and the latest products in the world about hair and nail care," Buddy said confidently.

He highlighted the salon’s commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly, and health-safe practices.

"Among the features of our salon is that we are environmentally-friendly and practice safer services because our products are non-toxic, meaning that we don't use products that contain toxic chemicals," he explained.

Among the commonly offered services in the market are rebonding, keratin treatments, and Brazilian blowouts. However, Buddy—who has undergone extensive training in the Philippines and abroad—said these are no longer offered in their salon.

"We do not offer these kinds of services anymore because products for these services contain harmful chemicals for you and for the environment, specifically, they contain formaldehyde," he said.

Studies have shown that products containing or releasing formaldehyde pose acute risks to the eyes and respiratory system, and may cause skin allergies, asthma, genotoxicity, and increased cancer risks. Environmentally, such products may harm aquatic organisms and contaminate water or soil when released improperly.

Despite this, Buddy assured that H&N still provides safe hair-straightening services using organic and vegan products.

"That is why we can cater to pregnant or lactating mothers, as well as kids as young as six years old, as we offer a much safer, cleaner, and environmentally-friendly experience," he added.

He also noted that their hair color products are 80% ammonia-free, while their nail products are vegan, organic, and animal cruelty-free --- making them a perfect fit for Azuela Cove, which promotes animal-friendly establishments.