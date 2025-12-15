Hairs & Nails Salon: Letting you embrace the real you!

Another branch of a truly Mindanawon salon has emerged — this time in the posh setting of Azuela Cove, Davao City. Hairs & Nails Salon opened its fifth branch on November 29, 2025, offering guests a glimpse of its serene “golden hour” — a welcoming space where one can slow down, indulge, and enjoy a relaxing glow-up.
The salon aims to deliver elevated treatments and restorative relaxation that clients genuinely deserve.
One-of-a-kind salon in this part of the country
In an exclusive interview, H&N owner and manager Buddy Congson shared that Hairs & Nails has been in the industry for more than three decades, offering not just services but also professional hair and nail products.
"We are one of the biggest supply distributors of hair and nail care, so we must know the trends and the latest products in the world about hair and nail care," Buddy said confidently.
He highlighted the salon’s commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly, and health-safe practices.
"Among the features of our salon is that we are environmentally-friendly and practice safer services because our products are non-toxic, meaning that we don't use products that contain toxic chemicals," he explained.
Among the commonly offered services in the market are rebonding, keratin treatments, and Brazilian blowouts. However, Buddy—who has undergone extensive training in the Philippines and abroad—said these are no longer offered in their salon.
"We do not offer these kinds of services anymore because products for these services contain harmful chemicals for you and for the environment, specifically, they contain formaldehyde," he said.
Studies have shown that products containing or releasing formaldehyde pose acute risks to the eyes and respiratory system, and may cause skin allergies, asthma, genotoxicity, and increased cancer risks. Environmentally, such products may harm aquatic organisms and contaminate water or soil when released improperly.
Despite this, Buddy assured that H&N still provides safe hair-straightening services using organic and vegan products.
"That is why we can cater to pregnant or lactating mothers, as well as kids as young as six years old, as we offer a much safer, cleaner, and environmentally-friendly experience," he added.
He also noted that their hair color products are 80% ammonia-free, while their nail products are vegan, organic, and animal cruelty-free --- making them a perfect fit for Azuela Cove, which promotes animal-friendly establishments.
Embracing natural beauty
Visitors may notice that H&N does not actively push hair-straightening services --- and this is intentional. The salon advocates for celebrating individuality.
"We are the only curly girl-friendly salon in Mindanao. Actually, there are only three curly girl-friendly salons in the Philippines — one in Manila, another in Cebu, and here in Davao. We don't promote forced straightened hair; what we promote is embracing one's natural beauty. We can care for all kinds of curly hair without imposing the straight hair look," Buddy said.
With this, those with wavy, big curls, tight curls, and everything in between can expect to walk out of the salon loving their curls — and themselves — even more.
Over 3 decades of caring for hair and nails
Mrs. Evelyn D. Congson, the matriarch behind H&N, recalled founding the business 37 years ago in General Santos City when Buddy was still a baby.
"At that time, I didn't have knowledge about hair care. So all I did was do my research through books and experience. When I go abroad, I always make sure my itinerary includes checking the latest trends and the safest, most sustainable hair and nail products. I also attend training," she shared.
H&N once had 35 branches nationwide, but the pandemic forced operations to halt.
When restrictions were lifted, the family reopened their first branch — and this time, management was entrusted to Buddy.
"I realized my son Buddy should handle it as he has been managing the business even before I retired. And I believe, I am confident in how he manages the salon," Mrs. Evelyn said.
Treat yourself this Christmas season at Hairs & Nails Salon, located at Cluster 8, Unit 9, Azuela High Street, Davao City, beside Lash in the City. For appointments, call 0918-346-9152.
The salon is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. cut-off for services due to treatment duration.
Their main branch is located at Gov. Duterte Street.