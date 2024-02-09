Happy Shoes 2023: Bringing genuine happiness to 220 elementary learners in Brgy Marilog

It was a gloomy day in the school on December 2, 2023, where learners wore their dazzled and distinct tribal attires to welcome the Japanese, local visitors, and donors who made the Happy Shoes’ initiative possible. The school prepared the grandest and most colorful designs in their newly completed mini gym, in which they depicted Filipino hospitality, for this annual program.

The program was facilitated by Teacher Erland Lawas. It was officially started with an opening prayer led by Shekinah Faith Bentayao, a fourth-grade learner, using the Manobo dialect. Then the learners sang the Philippine National Anthem with pride and honor.

To recognize the visitors, Sandee Domingo, the school head, delivered his welcome message. He extended his gratitude to Mr Ueda; Kariya Lions Club of Japan; Yasunori Matsuhita and Yasunaga Okuno; Takuji Sawada of The Earth; Abet Bernan; and Dana Ongkinco of Maharlika Lions Club-Davao City, Representative of the Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Barangay Captain Jeanette Suam (represented by the SK councilors), Davao Medical School Foundation Inc., the Institute of Primary Health Care (DMSFI-IPHC), teachers, parents, and learners.

He expressed his sincere thankfulness to the donors of Happy Shoes 2023 — The Rise Asia Japan, Kariya Lions Club of Japan, and The Earth — for bringing genuine happiness to 220 elementary learners at the school and donating extra funds for the newly completed mini-gym.

He emphasized that the event was made possible through the generous stakeholders, while promoting their advocacy of loving Mother Earth and the importance of the community and parents through Filipino values like, “Bayanihan.”

Indeed, the spirit of Christmas was present as the learners again received a pair of shoes as a gift from Toshi and company.

The cultural dance of the parents from LoKWA (Lower Kibalang Women’s Association) was presented by eight women in their colorful tribal attire.