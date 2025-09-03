Harmonious relationships of different tribes told in 2025 Kalivungan Festival's street dancing competition

North Cotabato once again outdid itself, with this year’s founding anniversary and Kalivungan Festival celebrations reaching new heights compared to previous years.

Marking the province’s 111th founding anniversary and the grand culmination of the 2025 Kalivungan Festival, seven municipalities showcased their artistry and spirit in a vibrant street dancing competition at the Provincial Capitol Sports Complex in Amas, Kidapawan City, on Monday, September 1, 2025. Through performances that told stories of love, brotherhood, cooperation, and unity, the contingents reflected the history and resilience of their communities—showing how they have endured challenges and emerged stronger and united.

The Municipality of M'lang has, once again, triumphed over the other six contingents, with their love story of how a Muslim woman and a Christian man withstood the challenges brought about by their differing faiths, and in the end united not only their families but the communities in the municipality as well.