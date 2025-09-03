Harmonious relationships of different tribes told in 2025 Kalivungan Festival's street dancing competition

North Cotabato once again outdid itself, with this year’s founding anniversary and Kalivungan Festival celebrations reaching new heights compared to previous years.
Marking the province’s 111th founding anniversary and the grand culmination of the 2025 Kalivungan Festival, seven municipalities showcased their artistry and spirit in a vibrant street dancing competition at the Provincial Capitol Sports Complex in Amas, Kidapawan City, on Monday, September 1, 2025. Through performances that told stories of love, brotherhood, cooperation, and unity, the contingents reflected the history and resilience of their communities—showing how they have endured challenges and emerged stronger and united.
The Municipality of M'lang has, once again, triumphed over the other six contingents, with their love story of how a Muslim woman and a Christian man withstood the challenges brought about by their differing faiths, and in the end united not only their families but the communities in the municipality as well.
Mabungahon M’lang Performing Arts Guild is this year's contingent from M'lang who wins this year's Kalivungan Festival Street Dancing Competition, taking home the P1 million grand prize. The contingent also won three special awards - Best in Street Parade, Best in Musicality, and Best in Costume - each carrying a P100,000 prize money.
Following in second was the Aleosan Municipality, which received P700,000, while Pikit earned P500,000 for placing second runner-up.
In her message, Gov. Emmylou "Lala" Taliño-Mendoza thanked all the leaders, partners, stakeholders in the province's development, students, and families living in North Cotabato.
"One hundred eleven na ang probinsiya sa Cotabato, kamo ang gapatindog, kamo ang gapabaskog sa atong probinsiya (The Cotabato province is already 111 years old, and you are the one who made it stand, who made it strong), and I'm happy to serve as your governor, it's really an honor and pride serving the province and Cotabateños ," the governor said, adding that she's happy to see that all Cotabateños are happily living in unity.
The seven contingents in the Kalivungan street dancing competition were: Municipality of Banisilan's Special Program in the Arts BNHS; Kabacan NHS Performing Arts Guild of Kabacan; Tribung Libunganon of Libungan Municipality; Aleosan's NHS Padayaw Aleosan Performing Arts; Mabungahon M’lang Performing Arts Guild; Grupong Carmeñans, We are One Carmen NHS of Carmen Municipality; and the Grupong Pikiteños Sultan Memorial High School of Pikit Municipality. CEA