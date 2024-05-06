HATASU ebike launches their summer campaign

It’s all sunshine and rainbows this summer for Hatasukis because HATASU is joining the Shopee 5.5 Mega Sale happening on May 5 - 9, 2024. Score up to P4,000 worth of discount with freebies and FREE shipping when you check out the HATASU KUMI 2023! You can also get an additional 10% OFF for any HATASU accessories on every ebike purchased.

But wait there’s more! HATASU will also be offering accessories for as low as P99! On top of this, buyers who will purchase two accessories will get an additional 10% OFF on the second item! For more detail be sure to follow the official HATASU Shopee Store https://shopee.ph/hatasu_ph