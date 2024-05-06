HATASU ebike launches their summer campaign

Manila, Philippines– This summer gets hotter with HATASU’s newest campaign!
The local ebike brand just announced their HATASUmmer Fest 2024 campaign filled with exciting surprises from new products, raffle promo, hot summer deals, on-ground events and more!
Power Up, Travel More with HATASU TARA coming this May 10!
HATASU is launching not one but two new models for the coming months! Launching this May 10, the HATASU TARA is equipped with features that will allow users to travel longer with faster speed and better endurance. Like all HATASU ebike models, the HATASU TARA is a budget-friendly alternative best for food/delivery riders and/or moto-taxi drivers not only because there's no gas needed, its full-charging cycle cost is as low as P20!
An ebike that Rides Well, Looks Good Coming Soon!
Another ebike coming soon is the HATASU AYA! The brand has not released any details on it yet but we heard that its stunning look is surely a head turner! Be sure to follow the brand’s social media accounts for updates on this gorgeous looking ebike!
Hatasulit Summer Deals during the Shopee 5.5 Mega Sale!
It’s all sunshine and rainbows this summer for Hatasukis because HATASU is joining the Shopee 5.5 Mega Sale happening on May 5 - 9, 2024. Score up to P4,000 worth of discount with freebies and FREE shipping when you check out the HATASU KUMI 2023! You can also get an additional 10% OFF for any HATASU accessories on every ebike purchased.
But wait there’s more! HATASU will also be offering accessories for as low as P99! On top of this, buyers who will purchase two accessories will get an additional 10% OFF on the second item! For more detail be sure to follow the official HATASU Shopee Store https://shopee.ph/hatasu_ph
Are you one of the 42 lucky winners of the Hatasulit sa Tag-init Raffle Promo?
All ebike buyers from May 15 to June 30, 2024 can earn corresponding raffle entries to the Hatasulit sa Tag-init Raffle Promo! A total of 42 lucky winners will be bringing home fun prizes including a brand new HATASU TARA!
PRODUCTS # OF RAFFLE ENTRIES
KUMI 2023, NERO - 1
HARU, MAKO 2, NERO LITE, KUMI LITE - 2
HERO, TARA, AYA - 3
HATASU Careavan campaign continues!
Launched last April, HATASU’s educational public service initiative continues to roll out to more cities–including Bohol, Iloilo, Nueva Ecija– this summer! The HATASU Careavan is the brand’s effort to uplift their commitment in ensuring that proper road guidelines, etiquette and ebike education are cascaded to their existing and potential customers. HATASU is also providing free maintenance checks, selling activity and other deals during the event. Stay tuned at the official HATASU social media pages to find out if your city is next!
Catch the HATASUmmer Fest Livestream on May 10!
Want to find out more on all the exciting activities and surprises HATASU has prepared? Watch their HATASUmmer Fest Livestream happening on May 10 at their official Facebook and TikTok page and get the chance to win summer giveaways! During the live, the brand will also be unveiling the HATASU TARA!
Interested in getting your very own HATASU ebike? You can visit the nearest Authorized Dealer Store in your area >> https://tinyurl.ph/HATASUDealerStores or visit the Official HATASU Shopee Store > https://shopee.ph/hatasu_ph
For more info and other brand updates, be sure to follow HATASU Philippines on Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/HATASUPH and on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@hatasuph. Hop On, HATASU Na!