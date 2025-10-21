Health expert to parents: Don’t let kids miss the milk advantage

As the Philippines marks National Children’s Month this November, experts are renewing calls to address the country’s growing nutritional gap among children.

According to the 2023 report of the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), 21.3% of Filipino children aged 5 to 10 are underweight, 8.4% suffer from muscle wasting, and 12.9% are overweight or obese—figures that have risen since 2021.

Thrive, a non-profit organization with an international advisory council, also emphasized in its February 2025 study that childhood malnutrition remains a critical concern in the Philippines.

Dr. Yvonne Marie Ferrer, Medical Affairs Head of FEIHE Philippines, echoed the call to strengthen children’s nutrition, especially during early childhood—a key stage for growth and development. She warned that missing this window may affect a child’s opportunities to excel later in life.

Dr. Ferrer said that one simple yet effective way to help close the nutritional gap is by ensuring school-aged children drink one to two glasses of milk daily. “Milk provides essential nutrients that support optimal growth and development,” she explained.

However, FNRI data revealed that only half of Filipino children drink milk every day—a statistic Dr. Ferrer called alarming. “Parents should not overlook the nutritional benefits of milk. Skipping it regularly may have lasting effects on children’s health and learning potential,” she said.

She also reminded parents that not all milk is created equal. “Fresh milk formula would be a great choice for growing kids, such as AceKid ActiveGro,” Dr. Ferrer noted. “Unlike conventional milk formulas that undergo multiple heat treatments, AceKid’s farm-to-can process minimizes nutrient loss by reducing heat exposure and storage time. This helps retain milk’s natural nutrients essential for growth and development.”

She added that AceKid does not contain sucrose or maltodextrin, which can lead to early tooth decay, sweet taste conditioning, and an increased risk of diabetes later in life.

AceKid ActiveGro is produced from the pristine ‘golden milk source belt’ at 47° North Latitude—an area with nutrient-rich black soil ideal for cultivating high-quality feed for dairy cows. “Cows nourished from this golden source produce milk that is naturally richer in nutrients,” Dr. Ferrer said.

When choosing milk, Dr. Ferrer advised parents to check its texture, smell, and solubility since children tend to reject milk that smells too strong or clumps easily. AceKid’s fresh milk formula retains milk’s natural aroma and dissolves easily in water, making it easier for kids to enjoy, as several mothers have shared in their testimonials.

As Filipino families work to bridge the nutritional gap, AceKid ActiveGro underscores a simple yet powerful message: invest in children’s nutrition—one glass of fresh milk formula at a time. PR

