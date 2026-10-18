Health experts call on families to recognize RSV warning signs, act early

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a contagious respiratory virus that can pose a serious health risk to infants and young children in the Philippines. Knowing what to look for and knowing when to consult a healthcare professional can help families respond with greater confidence.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) Department of Virology 2024 Annual Report shows that RSV-related severe respiratory infections mainly affected children under two years old, with one in four reported cases occurring in infants aged five months and younger. RSV affects the airways and lungs and may lead to serious respiratory illness, including pneumonia, in infants.

The "Bawat Hinga ay Mahalaga" campaign brings renewed attention to RSV and the importance of informed, timely action. The public-health education initiative aims to help Filipino families recognize possible signs of RSV, understand why young infants may be more vulnerable, and know when to seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

During a roundtable discussion at Edsa Shangri-La in Mandaluyong City, health experts from Philippine medical societies discussed the burden of RSV in young children and the role of disease awareness in helping families recognize concerning symptoms.

The discussion highlighted a nine-year case-series study that identified RSV as the most common virus detected among Filipino children below five years old who were hospitalized with severe pneumonia. Young infants may be particularly vulnerable to serious RSV illness.

"Parents and caregivers should remain vigilant because RSV can lead to serious respiratory illness, including pneumonia, in infants. Awareness of possible symptoms and prompt consultation with a healthcare professional are important, especially for very young babies," said Dr. Anna Belen I. Alensuela, Reproductive Health Committee Chairperson and Board Trustee of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (POGS).

Aside from Dr. Alensuela, the forum was also joined by other pediatric and maternal health experts including Dr. Martha Aquino, President of the Philippine Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (PIDSOG); Dr. Irene Quinio, President of the Philippine Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine (PSMFM); and Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, Current Adviser and Past President of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines (PIDSP).

"In the Philippines, RSV activity commonly peaks from May to November. Parents and caregivers should stay alert to potential symptoms and consult a healthcare professional when a child has concerning changes in breathing, feeding, or activity," Dr. Ong-Lim said.

Dr. Aquino explained why babies and young children are vulnerable to RSV.

"RSV is very common, with most children experiencing at least one infection by their second birthday. The first infection may occur when a child is only a few months old, while the immune system is still developing. Infants also have smaller airways that can become inflamed, which may contribute to more serious illness," she said.

Published evidence notes that antibodies passed from mother to baby during pregnancy contribute to an infant’s early immune protection, and that these antibodies naturally decline over the first months of life. This is one reason young infants remain vulnerable to respiratory infections such as RSV.

"Anyone can acquire RSV. The virus can spread through respiratory droplets, direct contact with an infected person, or contact with contaminated surfaces. Understanding how RSV spreads can help families follow practical measures that reduce exposure to respiratory infections," Dr. Alensuela added.

Every breath matters: recognizing the warning signs of RSV

RSV in babies and young children may begin with symptoms similar to those of a common cold or other respiratory illness. Symptoms can change or become more concerning, particularly in very young infants. The message of "Bawat Hinga ay Mahalaga" is simple but important: every breath matters.

Parents and caregivers can take ownership of a child’s health by becoming familiar with possible warning signs, observing meaningful changes, and seeking professional medical advice when something does not look or sound right.

Possible symptoms in infants and young children include wheezing or unusual breathing sounds; fast, shallow, or labored breathing; poor feeding or decreased fluid intake; low-grade fever; unusual irritability or fussiness; and reduced activity, lethargy, or increased sleepiness. Symptoms may vary, and a healthcare professional should assess any concerning change.

"Wheezing or unusual breathing sounds, particularly when accompanied by difficulty breathing, poor feeding, or reduced activity, should be discussed promptly with a qualified healthcare professional," Dr. Ong-Lim explained.

"Recognizing concerning changes in an infant’s breathing can help parents and caregivers decide when to seek timely medical evaluation," Dr. Alensuela added.

Parents and caregivers should seek urgent medical attention when a baby or child has difficulty breathing or shows other severe or rapidly worsening symptoms. A qualified healthcare professional can provide an appropriate assessment.

Everyday steps to help reduce RSV exposure

Management of RSV illness is generally supportive and may include hydration, supplemental oxygen, or respiratory support, depending on the severity of illness and the healthcare professional’s assessment. This makes disease awareness and timely consultation especially important.

Public-health guidance describes several approaches that may help reduce the spread or impact of respiratory infections. These include hygiene and sanitation practices, staying away from others when unwell, and following applicable public-health and clinical guidance.

"Every family can play a part in reducing exposure to respiratory infections. Simple habits at home, such as regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and keeping babies away from people who are unwell, can make a difference, especially for very young infants. When parents have questions or notice concerning symptoms, they should speak with a qualified healthcare professional," Dr. Aquino stated.

Through "Bawat Hinga ay Mahalaga," families are encouraged to turn awareness into responsible action: learn the signs of RSV, reduce exposure to respiratory infections where practical, and seek timely professional advice. The objective is not to create fear, but to help parents and caregivers feel better prepared to protect a child’s health.

Parents and caregivers should discuss any questions or concerns about their child’s health with a qualified healthcare professional.

For general information about RSV, including its symptoms, transmission, and when to consult a healthcare professional, visit BeRSVAware.ph. PR