Hedcor, Aboitiz Foundation aid Impasugong against El Niño impact

After declaring a state of calamity due to the severe drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon, Hedcor, an AboitizPower renewable energy asset manager, and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. have supplied life-saving rainwater harvesting tanks to 13 barangays in the Municipality of Impasugong, Bukidnon to ensure reliable water access for the entire community.

Following the Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 2024-409 on May 13, 2024, declaring the entire Municipality of Impasugong under a state of calamity, the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis. Mayor Anthony Uy spearheaded the request for immediate assistance from Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc. and Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

The installation of rainwater harvesting tanks is expected to provide water access to over 9,000 households, including Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities in Impasugong.

Primarily, the collected water will be allocated for household needs, ensuring families have reliable water sources during the drought. Some of the collected water may be used for small-scale farming activities, which are vital for sustaining local food production. Schools within the barangays will also benefit from the water allocation for sanitation and hygiene purposes.

Despite the onset of rain, the reservoirs' supply remains insufficient, making water tanks crucial for meeting community needs.

"We deeply value our partnership with Hedcor and are grateful for their prompt response to our request for water tanks for our barangays. This demonstrates their genuine care and commitment to the well-being of our community here in the Municipality of Impasugong," said Mayor Anthony Uy.

The 13 rainwater harvesting tanks will be strategically placed for easy access by the community, with locations identified and managed by the local government. Moreover, Hedcor expressed its commitment to continue supporting Impasugong through different initiatives that aim to alleviate the impact of the prolonged drought.

Rolando Pacquiao, President and COO of Hedcor, said, “We are committed to supporting our communities, especially in times of crisis. Providing these rainwater harvesting tanks is part of our dedication to ensuring the well-being and resilience of Impasugong’s residents.” PR