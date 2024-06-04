Hedcor, Aboitiz Foundation boost fire safety in Bukidnon IP communities

IN AN effort to bolster safety in indigenous peoples (IP) community, Hedcor, in collaboration with the Aboitiz Foundation, initiated a firefighting skills training program for Barangay Santiago and Maluko in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

This initiative addresses the significant challenges posed by the remote location and challenging terrain of Barangay Santiago, which impede rapid response times from the Bureau of Fire Protection during fire emergencies.