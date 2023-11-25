Hedcor’s tech-driven operational transformation in renewable energy

IN the ever-evolving landscape of technology, innovation stands as the bedrock of progress. Hedcor, a subsidiary of AboitizPower focused on renewable energy, embodies this principle with remarkable prowess. They are leading the way in ushering in a new era of efficiency in energy operations.

Hedcor's engineers have embarked on a journey to redefine their industry, both figuratively and literally. They have embraced state-of-the-art technology as a key component of their daily operations, igniting a transformative wave in the domains of surveying, inspections, and maintenance for their solar and hydro plant projects.

This integration of technology is not merely a leap forward; it's a revolutionary step towards reshaping the future of renewable energy operations aligned to Aboitiz Group's Great Transformation journey, to become the Philippines' first techglomerate.

Empowering the future with solar energy