HEELS TO HEAL: Icon Elites ends the year with a fashion revolution show

Beyond its glitz and glamour, the show has a bigger mission which is to continue to spread love, kindness, joy and hope for others. The management has chosen the Our Lady of Victory Training Center Inc. as the beneficiary organization by supporting the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and conducted a “Caravan of Love” on December 17, 2023 at the center in Samal island.

Garcia, in a statement shared that he will continue its mission to unleash all the models’ potential and to spread love to effect better change in Metro Davao.

“Through our talents, we could support one another and inspire kids to give to society,” Garcia said.