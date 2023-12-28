HEELS TO HEAL: Icon Elites ends the year with a fashion revolution show

THE Icon Elites Artist Management (IEAM) nailed another year-end recital fashion show by featuring local emerging designers, brands, and heartfelt causes.
On December 16, 2023, around 150 guests witnessed the homegrown talent agency’s fashion revolution show with the theme: Thy heels to heal others: The fashion revolution 2023. Happened at the city’s new must-visit spot - Poblacion Market Central, the show was hosted by former Mutya ng Dabaw finalist Hanna Maj Piccio and World Champion En Avant Dance Centre headed by IEAM president Pau Garcia.
The management showcased four brands namely Jessalyn Yui Bundaon of General Santos City; Megami Bags under the cultural T’Nalak designs of Dennise Dilig; A LINE BRAND Designs of Aimee Aline Aznar; and Hedz Fashion Accessories & Jewelry by Hedelyn Hong. It also featured the fashion designs of Pau Garcia.
Beyond its glitz and glamour, the show has a bigger mission which is to continue to spread love, kindness, joy and hope for others. The management has chosen the Our Lady of Victory Training Center Inc. as the beneficiary organization by supporting the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and conducted a “Caravan of Love” on December 17, 2023 at the center in Samal island.
Garcia, in a statement shared that he will continue its mission to unleash all the models’ potential and to spread love to effect better change in Metro Davao.
“Through our talents, we could support one another and inspire kids to give to society,” Garcia said.
Nearly 40 models, 50 sponsors, and 150 guests took part in the event. The event was also sponsored by Davao City councilors including Atty. Luna Acosta, Atty. Sweet Advincula, Jonard Dayap, Jessica Bonguyan, Bernie Al-Ag, and Enzo Villafuerte.
“We are grateful to all the support of coach Ceejay Peresores, parents, and sponsors of the event,” Garcia added.
For collaborations, message iconelitesartistmanagement@gmail.com, 09662453789 and message them on its Facebook page: Icon Elites Artist Management. PR