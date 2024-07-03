Helobung Festival 2024 in Lake Sebu

As a writer, artist, and teacher, I was thrilled to receive an invitation from the esteemed Boi Rosie “Lemingon” Godwino Sula, a Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayan (GaMaBa) awardee, to attend the Helobung Festival in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse this way.
Known in her community as Boi Lemingon, Aunty Rosie is a revered T'boli chantress whose voice and stories are central to the cultural fabric of the T'boli people. She invited me not only to witness the grandeur of the festival but also to collaborate on potential book projects and assist with her memoir.
Joining me on this cultural expedition were folklorist Jean Karl Gaverza and filmmaker KL Carpio. We arrived on May 27 to explore the serene beauty of Lake Sebu before the official start of the festival, which spanned from May 29 to 31.
The anticipation in the air was palpable, as the Helobung Festival promised a plethora of activities: games, fashion shows, traditional lunches, press conferences, tribal presentations, and much more.
The highlight of the festival was undoubtedly the GaMaBa Day on May 30, a day dedicated to celebrating the illustrious GaMaBa awardees.
In addition to Aunty Rosie, the festival honored Boi Barbara Ofong, renowned for her exquisite T'nalak weaving, and Datu Bundos Fara, a master of brass casting. The legacy of the late Lang Dulay, another GaMaBa awardee, was represented by her daughter-in-law, Sibulan Dulay, one of Lang Dulay's dedicated apprentices.
Commissioner Reden S. Ulo of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) graciously guided us through the festivities, explaining the profound significance of having four GaMaBa awardees from one region. He highlighted how Lake Sebu stands as a beacon of Mindanao culture, meticulously preserving its rich heritage. This unique cultural resilience is a source of immense pride for the local community. He hopes that many areas can learn from the T’bolis of Lake Sebu. He himself is a T’boli.
Commissioner Ulo further explained that the T'boli people's cultural education extends beyond language. Every child in the area is taught various traditional arts, including weaving, basketry, brass casting, epic narrations, and dances. This holistic approach ensures the perpetuation of their cultural identity.
The T'nalak fabric, with its intricate designs and symbolic patterns, remains the most distinctive product of Lake Sebu, embodying the artistic spirit of the T'boli.
The convergence of GaMaBa awardees and the vibrant celebrations of the Helobung Festival underscore Lake Sebu's vital role in the preservation of cultural heritage. It not only attracts tourists but also beckons cultural scholars and enthusiasts to delve into how this community has maintained its traditions amidst the tide of modernity.
The Helobung Festival of 2024 was more than a cultural spectacle; it was a testament to the enduring spirit of the T'boli people and their unwavering commitment to preserving their heritage. For me, the experience was an invaluable journey into the heart of a culture that treasures its past while embracing the future. My aim is to write their stories to share with future generations.
A special thanks to the following who have donated books and other items for this trip: The Robillo Family, The Lu Family and Pawikan Press. Special thanks to Aunty Rosie Sula and Aunty Maria Todi who hosted us. To Mr. Reden Ulo, who took us in and explained every aspect of the GaMaBa and the Helobung Festival. Joseph Todi, our student photographer and area guide.