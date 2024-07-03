Helobung Festival 2024 in Lake Sebu

Known in her community as Boi Lemingon, Aunty Rosie is a revered T'boli chantress whose voice and stories are central to the cultural fabric of the T'boli people. She invited me not only to witness the grandeur of the festival but also to collaborate on potential book projects and assist with her memoir.

Joining me on this cultural expedition were folklorist Jean Karl Gaverza and filmmaker KL Carpio. We arrived on May 27 to explore the serene beauty of Lake Sebu before the official start of the festival, which spanned from May 29 to 31.