His time, his leadership

He interacts mostly with them and shares not just the plans and policies of DepEd but spiritual insights having been exposed to Passionist formation for almost a decade.

You’ll laugh when he starts sharing, but you’ll ponder in the end because he will leave you with teachable moments.

His leadership in DepEd Davao Region since 2021 has come with a plethora of success at first times.

Some of his accomplishments in his watch include the creation of programs that will make the services easier. For example, he led the creation of online systems to expedite long processes of documents.

The OAS-SHS (Streamlined Online Application System for Private Senior High School) and OASPubS-EC ( Online Application System for Public Schools for the Establishment/Conversion of Schools) were established to have a paperless mechanism to reduce the cost of materials and transact faster.