Holcim supports startup rrreefs in restoring coastal areas in Mati

Holcim Philippines supplied rrreefs with concrete made with ECOPlanet to create bases for 500 units of modular artificial reefs. Designed for corals to regenerate and fish to thrive, the modules enable a reef ecosystem to flourish without further maintenance. These were part of the 820 3D-printed modules installed by reefs in an area in Pujada Bay in Mati covering more than 100 meters.



Declared a marine protected area in 1994, Pujada Bay is a biodiversity hotspot of diverse marine ecosystems. Its relatively sheltered waters provide a suitable environment for coral growth, allowing for thriving, interconnected coastal ecosystems.



As part of the partnership, rrreefs will share relevant scientific information and monitoring data relating to the biodiversity performance of the project.



Holcim also provided five (5) units made of marine bioactive concrete as part of the artificial reef system. The bioactive concrete is designed to allow rapid colonization by a great diversity of plants and algae. The marine bioactive concrete is part of Holcim’s portfolio of innovative nature-based building solutions for sustainable construction. The company is ready to provide these solutions to organizations involved in projects to rehabilitate the biodiversity of marine ecosystems.



Holcim Philippines President and CEO Horia Adrian: “We are proud to support rrreefs in this important project that contribute to preserving biodiversity in the Philippines. We are excited to see this project deliver a positive impact to the communities and continue collaborations with rrreefs in advancing innovative building solutions for a more vibrant ecosystem in the country.”



rrreefs co-founder Josephine Graf: "We are excited to collaborate with Holcim Philippines to strengthen the foundation of our reef system and inspire further action towards a nature-positive future. By utilizing our innovative 3D reef solution, we're not just building structures; we're breathing life back into marine habitats. Combining different competencies and resources, this partnership is important to us to amplify our impact in the region.”



Founded in October 2020, rrreefs is a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich ( ETH ) focused on using science and engineering to make a difference in oceans. It has also implemented reef regeneration projects in the British Virgin Islands and Colombia and is set to launch another initiative in Ecuador in May 2024.



The Philippines contains almost 10% of the world’s coral reefs with exceptional biodiversity, but to date, 98% of the country‘s reefs are classified as threatened, with 70% at high or very high risk. It is estimated that less than 2% are still in excellent health status.PR