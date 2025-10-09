Holy Child ushers in new leadership

Holy Child College of Davao marked a pivotal leadership transition on Friday, October 3, 2025, during its Transition Culmination Ceremony themed “Passing the Torch: Honoring the Past, Welcoming the Future.” This event symbolized the formal handover of leadership from President Vikki Lou Leuterio Manalo to Pol Allan D. Leuterio, reaffirming the school’s ongoing faith-driven mission.

In her farewell message, Manalo looked back on her years of service with deep gratitude and pride.

“Our school is not just an institution of learning, but truly a ministry, a place where faith and knowledge meet, where character is shaped, and each student is formed to be a product worthy of God’s name,” she said.