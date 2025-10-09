Holy Child ushers in new leadership

Holy Child College of Davao marked a pivotal leadership transition on Friday, October 3, 2025, during its Transition Culmination Ceremony themed “Passing the Torch: Honoring the Past, Welcoming the Future.” This event symbolized the formal handover of leadership from President Vikki Lou Leuterio Manalo to Pol Allan D. Leuterio, reaffirming the school’s ongoing faith-driven mission.
In her farewell message, Manalo looked back on her years of service with deep gratitude and pride.
“Our school is not just an institution of learning, but truly a ministry, a place where faith and knowledge meet, where character is shaped, and each student is formed to be a product worthy of God’s name,” she said.
Vikki Lou Leuterio Manalo
She described Holy Child as a family united by faith and purpose. “We are bound by our shared vision and guided by God’s grace,” she added.
Passing the torch to her successor, Manalo expressed full confidence in his leadership.
“The torch is now being passed to someone very close to me, not just by blood, but in heart and spirit. I have no doubt that under his leadership, Holy Child College will continue to form students who are academically excellent, morally grounded, and spiritually strong,” she said. “This is not the ending, but a continuation of the story that God is writing for Holy Child College.”
Incoming president Pol Allan D. Leuterio humbly accepted the responsibility, promising to continue the mission built on faith and service.
"I may not be an educator, but I have been exposed to Holy Child since its founding. I have seen the school’s growth and the founder’s heart," he said. He affirmed the mission: “Every child is holy. Our goal is to be a beacon, to introduce Christ regardless of religion or belief.”
Pol Allan D. Leuterio
Leuterio thanked Manalo for her steady leadership through challenging times.
“Vikki did an excellent job stabilizing the school and fostering growth during challenging times. I am honored to carry forward her legacy,” he said. “My office is open to everyone; we will continue to grow together with faith and love.”
Founded in 1981 by Victoria D. Leuterio as the Holy Child Day Care and Learning Center, the school evolved into the Holy Child School of Davao in 2003 and became a college in 2012. Guided by its philosophy of forming servant leaders, Holy Child College of Davao aims to achieve international university status by 2030.
Today, it remains true to its mission of blending faith and holistic education, developing students who grow spiritually, think critically, and serve their communities with compassion.
The Transition Culmination Ceremony was more than just a turnover; it was a heartfelt celebration of legacy, faith, and the shared mission of nurturing future leaders for God and the nation. KBP