Holy Cross of Mintal holds Balik-Himamat

THE Holy Cross of Mintal in Davao City will hold a grand alumni homecoming at its gym on December 30, 2023. Registration will be on the day at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a motorcade at 2:30 p.m.

A holy mass to be presided over by Rev. Cirilo Bermudez, DCD, and Rev. Michael Ondras, DCD, will be held at 4 p.m. before the program proper at 5 p.m.

The annual event, which was shelved for a few years due to the pandemic, is initiated by Sister Stephanie Gimena, PM, former directress of Holy Cross of Mintal, and will be hosted by Batch 95 led by its President Ivy Cuevas, Batch 96 through its President, Jeanalyn de Leon, Batch 97 led by President Romer Lumandas, and Batch 98 through its President Francis Piodos.

The program will be opened with an invocation, before the national anthem and the singing of Tayo'y Dabawenyo, followed by the Holy Cross March and To Christ Through Mary.

Batch 95 President Ivy Cuevas will welcome the guests and attendees before HCM Alumni Association President John Joshua Tutor opens the program.

Sr. Gimena, representing the teachers, will give tribute to HCM teachers and director before the awarding of the outstanding alumni. Mr. Conrado Baluran and Mr. Dominador Lopez are this year's awardees for Outstanding Alumnus.

Four Golden Jubilarians will also be recognized during the event: Batch 70, Batch 71, Batch 72, and Batch 73 before the fellowship dinner

An election and oath-taking of the new set of officers will follow suit before the turnover of responsibility to Batch 1999.

Awarding for the Early Bird, batch with the Most Number of Attendees and Best Motorcade Design, King & Queen of the Night (Best Attire) will also be announced before the party ends.

Raffle prizes await the lucky attendees so come in your best denim and balik-himamat with your classmates and batchmates at our Grand Alumni Homecoming 2023! CEA