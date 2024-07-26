HONOR 200 captures the stars of GMA Gala 2024

Not long after the grandiose launch of the AI Portrait Master HONOR 200 in the Philippines, the global technology brand is seen at the GMA Gala 2024 as its official smartphone partner. Amazing news for those interested in getting the HONOR 200, a FREE JBL Soundgear Frames worth Php 9,499 is still up for grabs when you pre-order from July 17 to 26, 2024. HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro are priced at Php 24,999 and Php 29,999 respectively.

“We are extremely honored to be part of the biggest gala night in the country and it’s events like this that the HONOR 200 truly shines out – captivating memorable moments of anyone’s life in perfect quality. We are very confident that HONOR 200 is more than capable of freezing these memories through breath-taking photos,” said Stephen Cheng, Vice President of HONOR Philippines.

The prestigious GMA Gala 2024 was attended by the biggest stars in the country – Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Sanya Lopez, Dennis Padilla, and GMA Senior Vice President, Programming, Talent Management, Legal, Human Resources Development, and Worldwide Group Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes.

HONOR Philippines set up a shining vignette where celebrities can get their photos taken by the AI Portrait Master HONOR 200 and when they post, they would get a chance to win a Php 100,000. At the end of the night, it’s Kylie Padilla’s mesmerizing ensemble perfectly complementing HONOR 200 that won, and she was hailed as the HONOR 200 AI Portrait Master of the Night.

HONOR 200 Specs

The HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera with a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor, enabling users to capture compelling images with the perfect balance of light and shadows in even challenging lighting scenarios. With support for 4-in-1 pixel binning technology with a pixel size of 2.4μm, users can capture intricate details in their images even in low light scenarios. Additionally, the HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera and a customized telephoto sensor from Sony, the HONOR 200 Pro provides better light sensing capabilities, ensuring clear and faithful captures of distant objects with exceptional details.

The HONOR 200 takes portrait photography to new heights with the collaboration with the prestigious and elusive Harcourt Studio in Paris, France. Did you know that a portrait session in the said studio costs USD 2,000 or Php 120,000? With HONOR 200, you can enjoy the classic portrait in just one click. PR