HONOR Magic6 Pro proves to be the top AI camera phone

Leading smart devices provider in the Philippines, HONOR, has successfully launched two experience stores in SM City San Lazaro and SM City Bacolod in light of the HONOR Magic6 Pro availability in the Philippines.

“The HONOR Magic6 Pro remains our best phone yet in the Magic Series with its DSLR-like camera capabilities. It never ceases to amaze HONOR fans, especially for its AI features. We’re grateful for their unwavering support and as always, we promise to bring only the best tech innovation in the market,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

The pro-grade Falcon Camera System of HONOR Magic6 Pro features an industry-leading 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor, enabling users to capture intricately detailed images and enhance brightness across a wide range of lighting conditions. With its customized HDR sensor, the HONOR Magic6 Pro achieves an impressive 210% improvement in dynamic range over the HONOR Magic5 Pro, ensuring accurate color reproduction even in high-brightness scenarios. This allows users to effortlessly take stunning photos that highlight fine details and preserve highlights, offering an exceptional photography experience.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is set to revolutionize smartphone photography with its AI-powered Next-generation HONOR Falcon Camera System, delivering a pro-grade camera experience. This advanced system includes a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an impressive 180MP periscope telephoto camera, outperforming most competitors in the current market for sports photography, with an optimal zoom range from 2.5x to 10x.

The 180MP periscope telephoto camera offers up to 100X digital zoom, allowing users to capture exceptional clarity during sports events. The upgraded AI capture algorithm, HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture, effortlessly predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition.

Additionally, the customized HDR sensor provides a phenomenal 210% improvement in dynamic range, ensuring true-to-life colors even in high-contrast lighting conditions. The camera also features an ultra-large variable aperture of f/1.4 and f/2.0, offering users greater control over the depth of field. With significant enhancements in both hardware and software, HONOR aims to establish the Magic6 Pro as the top choice for capturing sports and action moments with unparalleled quality.

Available in Epi Green and Black, HONOR Magic6 Pro can be purchased through selected HONOR Experience Stores with FREE HONOR Watch GS3 for every walk-in purchase until May 31, and via Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

For more affordable offers, the HONOR Magic6 Pro is also available at Home Credit for as low as Php 1,719/month with FREE Harman Kardon Luna and HONOR Earbuds X3 worth Php 11,699. Take advantage of the offer at https://bit.ly/HONORPH_HomeCredit