HONOR opens store in SM City Davao

Leading global smart devices provider HONOR Philippines just splashed its new All-Angle Water-Resistant phone HONOR X7c as HONOR Experience Store officially opens in SM City Davao. The latest viral HONOR smartphone is priced at P8,999 only and is now available nationwide.

"Simultaneous with our store opening in SM J Mall Cebu, we also opened our third store in Davao at SM City Davao. These celebrations are mainly because of our HONOR Fans who supported us ever since. With the launch of our HONOR X7c, we really feel that we are getting closer and closer to them," shared Stephen Cheng, Vice President of HONOR Philippines.