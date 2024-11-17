HONOR opens store in SM City Davao

Leading global smart devices provider HONOR Philippines just splashed its new All-Angle Water-Resistant phone HONOR X7c as HONOR Experience Store officially opens in SM City Davao. The latest viral HONOR smartphone is priced at P8,999 only and is now available nationwide.
"Simultaneous with our store opening in SM J Mall Cebu, we also opened our third store in Davao at SM City Davao. These celebrations are mainly because of our HONOR Fans who supported us ever since. With the launch of our HONOR X7c, we really feel that we are getting closer and closer to them," shared Stephen Cheng, Vice President of HONOR Philippines.
HONOR X7c is now officially available nationwide!
The HONOR X7c sets a new standard in smartphone durability with its innovative cushioning and tempered glass protection, achieving a 5-star Drop Resistance rating and earning the SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop & Crush Resistance. Its IP64 rating ensures protection from dust and water splashes, making it a resilient companion for daily adventures.
Equipped with a 6000mAh Super Durable Battery, the HONOR X7c supports up to 28.5 hours of streaming or 21.5 hours of YouTube playback. The HONOR Ultra Power-Saving Mode maximizes usage, allowing 55 minutes of talk time even with only 2% battery left. Charging is quick and efficient with 35W HONOR SuperCharge via Type-C.
Generous storage and enhanced performance
With 256GB of internal storage and HONOR’s RAM Turbo Technology (8GB physical + 8GB virtual), the HONOR X7c offers a smooth multitasking experience and ample space for years of memories.
So, what are you waiting for? Run to the nearest HONOR Experience and Partner Stores or online via Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.
The All-Angle Water-Resistant smartphone will also be FREE via Globe Postpaid Plans starting at GPlan 999 with 5GB Data and Unli All Net Call and Texts! Don't miss this out! Visit any Globe Store near you.
For more updates, follow HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms on: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). PR