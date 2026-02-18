Honoring heritage, inspiring the future

Local artistry, heritage, and cultural pride filled the halls of the Davao del Sur Museum as the province officially opened its celebration of National Arts Month 2026 on Monday, February 16, under the theme, “Ani ng Sining: Katotohanan at Giting.”
The month-long celebration, held from February 2 to 27, is organized by the Davao del Sur Tourism Development and Culture Promotions Office, headed by Provincial Tourism Officer Kervin Elijay, in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The opening ceremony was led by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and gathered artists, cultural workers, students, and community members in a vibrant showcase of local talent.
In her message, Governor Cagas reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to the arts sector.
"I affirm my unwavering support for our artists, cultural workers, and creative communities. You are the keepers of our heritage and the visionaries of our future. Through your craft, you strengthen our community, inspire our youth, and preserve rich traditions that define us, Davsuranons," Gov. Yvonne R. Cagas said during the celebration of National Arts Month held on February 16, 2026, at the Davao del Sur Museum.
A legacy space for culture
The newly constructed museum, which now houses the Tourism Development and Culture Promotions Office, stands as a legacy project of former Congresswoman Mercedes Chan Cagas, wife of the late Governor Douglas “Dodo” Cagas. The facility provides a permanent space for preserving local history and showcasing artworks and cultural treasures of the province.
For local artists, the museum represents a long-awaited platform.
Ba Noi, a member of the Davao del Sur Art League, expressed gratitude for finally having a venue dedicated to their craft.
"Sa tinood lang dugay na gyud ni namo gihandom nga ang Davao del Sur province magka building or mahatagan og avenue ang mga artist makapakita sa amoang pwede mahimo, so kami bilang part sa mga artist diri sa Davao del Sur, kauban sa akong mga kaubanan member sa Davao del Sur Art League, lipay kaayo mi kay finally, naa na gyud siyay museum naga exist nga kung sa diin, mapasundayag nato ang gihatag nga talent sa amoang mga artist (To be honest, we have long been hoping that the province of Davao del Sur would have a building or an avenue where artists can showcase what we can do. So, as part of the artists here in Davao del Sur, together with my fellow members of the Davao del Sur Art League, we are very happy because finally, there is now a museum that exists where we can display the talent given to our artist)," Ba Noi said
The opening program featured performances by the Rondalla from Buri Elementary School, Bagobo-Tagabawa performers, and the Kagan Music Ensemble. Art exhibits showcased works from the Davao del Sur Art League and the Tudlok Visual Artists Guild of Davao del Sur State College, alongside the launch of an Arts and Creative Bazaar.
Honoring heritage, inspiring the future
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Tourism Development and Culture Promotions Office emphasized the deeper meaning of the celebration.
"For an entire month, we honor the richness of our heritage, the power of creativity, and the courage reflected in every Filipino masterpiece. Through vibrant art exhibits, captivating performances by local artists, creative community stalls, and a variety of cultural showcases, we bring our shared stories to life—celebrating truth, resilience, and artistic excellence."
The office also invited the public to take part in the festivities: "Join us as we celebrate a month where colors speak, music inspires, traditions endure, and the spirit of Davao del Sur shines brighter than ever."
Currently on display at the museum are 11 traditional artifacts donated by the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, bamboo crafts from Davao del Sur State College, and masterpieces by local painters and art enthusiasts. The province is encouraging other tribes to contribute artifacts, not only for exhibition but also for educational purposes. CEA