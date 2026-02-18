Honoring heritage, inspiring the future

The month-long celebration, held from February 2 to 27, is organized by the Davao del Sur Tourism Development and Culture Promotions Office, headed by Provincial Tourism Officer Kervin Elijay, in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The opening ceremony was led by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and gathered artists, cultural workers, students, and community members in a vibrant showcase of local talent.

In her message, Governor Cagas reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to the arts sector.

"I affirm my unwavering support for our artists, cultural workers, and creative communities. You are the keepers of our heritage and the visionaries of our future. Through your craft, you strengthen our community, inspire our youth, and preserve rich traditions that define us, Davsuranons," Gov. Yvonne R. Cagas said during the celebration of National Arts Month held on February 16, 2026, at the Davao del Sur Museum.