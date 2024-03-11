How can something so tiny teach so much about love and life?

THIS is Teacher Nanan again at your service, ang Misyonerong Bisdak diri sa Mindanao. Today I share this wonderful platform with my dear ASF student, Sultana. The whole month of February is significant to us in the Ateneo. We honor with deep gratitude in our hearts our champion exemplar of Social Justice, Fr. Pedro Arrupe, SJ.

One of the great things I am blessed with is to be part of Ateneo. Fortes In Fide. Strong in faith that does justice. These words are lovingly engraved in our hearts. And we thank Fr. Arrupe for showing us how.

I am blessed to have passionate, creative souls in my ASF classes and Sultana is one of them. Thank you and good job mga anak in ASF.

For the whole month of February, we lovingly traced the footsteps of Fr. Arrupe.

He lived from 1907 to 1991. He entered the Society of Jesus in 1927. Ordained to the priesthood in 1936, missioned to Japan in 1938, and served there during Pearl Harbor. Using his medical training, he was a first responder in Hiroshima.

Why is Fr. Arrupe important? He was the central figure in the renewal of the Society of Jesus after Vatican II paying attention to both St. Ignatius of Loyola and to the signs of the times.

In the Ateneo, we teach our students to be Sui Generis Leaders for Mindanao. We cannot do it without our champion exemplar for Social Justice, Fr. Pedro Arrupe SJ.

As a passionate educator and formator, what excites me most in the classroom is the chance to teach difficult concepts like Social Justice and the inherent dignity of the human person through creative and innovative means.

I teach Arrupe Social Formation modules. For this lesson on Fr. Arrupe, we did empty eggshell paintings in class done in collaboration with their lifetime prayer partners. Thus, was given birth to this ART Co-Love in ASF.