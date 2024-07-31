How DSWD’s 4P’s changes beneficiary’s livesD

Beyond aids that the government offers to the Filipinos, the existence of unheard stories echo the chambers of the nation’s effort towards building more sustainable and empowered communities.

One of these efforts is the Department of Social and Welfare Development’s Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program or 4P’s which aims to strategically reduce poverty across the country. The program gives cash assistance to the poorest households in order to support their education and health.

Over the years, the program has embraced its mission in lending hand to poorest families in the Philippines which the department did not fail to accomplish.

Bridging gaps

Amidst the humble stalls offering essential sustenance and daily needs, thrives the family of Edgardo Acang, a father of three and a proud graduate and beneficiary of the 4Ps program from Quezon City. Their journey weaves struggles of everyday life, where resilience meets opportunity, crafting a story of bridging divided pathways to hope and perseverance.

“Bago ako maging member ng 4Ps ang pinagkakakitaan ko po ay isang munting tindahan subalit kapos na kapos kami sa aming pangangailangan dahil kakaunti lang naman ang kinikita sa aming tindahan,” Edgardo said.

(Before I became a member of 4Ps, my source of income was a small store. However, we were struggling to meet our needs because our store earned very little.)

For this reason, Edgardo thrives in making sure that his family meets their everyday needs. It is the same reason why Edgardo decided to become one of the beneficiaries of the program.

“Naging member na ako ng 4P’s noong 2011 medyo nabawasan na yung paghihirap ng aking pamilya dahil nakatatanggap na ako ng grant galing sa 4Ps,” he said.

(Since I became a member of 4Ps in 2011, our family’s hardships have lessened because I started receiving grants from 4Ps.)

Building futures

Behind the determination of a hardworking father lies his children, the beacon of inspiration that fuels his resilience, perseverance, and unwavering hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Edgardo Jr., the eldest child currently in his second year of college studying a Computer Science course, extends heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable support from DSWD’s 4Ps. The assistance has not only uplifted their family’s source of income but also paved the way for his siblings’ educational pursuits.

“Dahil po dito ay natutustusan po namin ang aming pangangailangan hindi lang po sa pangangailangan ng pamilya kung hindi pati na rin sa pag-aaral namin magkakapatid, dahil po dito nakakapasok po kami araw araw, may baon po kami at nakakakain po kami tatlong beses sa isang araw,” he said.

(Because of this (program), we are able to meet our needs, not just for the family’s necessities but also for our education. Because of this, we can attend school every day, we have allowance, and we can eat three times a day.)

Through the program, the children of Edgardo now have the opportunity to build their own future far from being less fortunate in life.

The testimonies of the Acang family proves that the DSWD’s 4P’s empowers citizens to continue and provides hope as it not only bridges gaps between needs and insufficiency rather it also builds a future for their families and children’s dreams. PIA