How HONOR Magic6 Pro’s AI features drive the smartphone brand to be no.1 in China

Honor, the eminent global provider of smart devices, clinched the top spot among leading smartphone brands in the latest study conducted by the International Data Corporation (IDC). According to Antonio Wang, Vice President at IDC, HONOR secured a remarkable 17% share in the charts, with a staggering Year-over-Year (YoY) shipments surge of 123.3% in Quarter 1, 2024.

The recent debut of the HONOR Magic6 Pro in China witnessed First Quarter shipments surpassing the combined shipments of its predecessors in the initial two quarters. This achievement is attributed to its cutting-edge AI functionalities. Excitingly, the HONOR Magic6 Pro is set to hit the Philippines market on May 8.

"Being part of a prestigious and competitive global technology company like HONOR, it's truly an honor for us. We're excited about the

challenge ahead and fully committed to bringing technological breakthroughs and innovation to the Philippines. We aim to achieve significant milestones in this dynamic market,” said Stephen Cheng, Vice President of HONOR Philippines.

Moreover, HONOR’s overseas market has gained significant growth during the past year with a 200% growth rate. By Q1 2024, HONOR has entered

more than 100 markets and ranked Top 5 in many markets including Europe, Midde East, Latin America and Malaysia.

An HONOR Smartphone Produced Every 28.5 Seconds

HONOR consistently dedicates over 10% of its annual income to Research and Development (R&D), with this commitment growing each year.

In the realm of AI exploration alone, HONOR has invested upwards of 10 billion CNY.

At present, HONOR boasts world-class R&D and innovation capabilities, sustained by a team of over 8000 R&D professionals spread across 7 R&D centers and over 100 innovative laboratories. The pace of innovation is evident in the company's submission of over 300 new patent applications monthly.

Notably, HONOR has achieved an impressive 85% automation rate in its intelligent production line. This level of efficiency enables the

manufacturing of a smartphone every 28.5 seconds, showcasing the brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology and streamlined production processes.

Emerging Battery Innovations from Automobile Industry to Smartphones

HONOR has unveiled its innovative approach to pushing the boundaries of material and structural technology, particularly evident in the

Magic Series.

Breaking new ground, HONOR became the first brand to integrate emerging battery innovations from the automotive industry into smartphones, introducing the all-new Second-generation Silicon-carbon Battery to the HONOR Magic6 Series. With a theoretical capacity of 3579mAh/g for a pure silicon-based anode, this technology surpasses graphite by a remarkable tenfold. This development, akin to advancements

seen in companies like Tesla, promises exceptional battery life and consistent performance.

Additionally, the Nano Crystal Shield featured in the HONOR Magic6 Pro is another testament to the brand's commitment to innovation. Through the utilization of advanced materials boasting a 50% improvement in crystal density, the Magic6 Pro achieves a shock absorption capability up to ten times greater than before. This enhancement ensures unparalleled durability, securing the device against accidental drops and impacts.

AI Falcon Camera System

Responding to the surge in popularity of "sportography" and the escalating importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), smartphone manufacturers

are doubling down on efforts to enhance capture speed and image clarity. With this, HONOR has taken proactive strides to spearhead camera innovation in the industry, with the HONOR Magic Series boasting a distinctive AI falcon camera system.

In the Image Lab located in Shenzhen, HONOR has embraced the All-scenarios Automated Comprehensive Photographic Testing System. This revolutionary approach enables the optimization of the HONOR Image Engine across an extensive array of anticipated scenarios, ensuring unparalleled performance in diverse shooting conditions. Additionally, HONOR has introduced proprietary testing equipment, a pivotal contribution to achieving the industry-leading focus accuracy of the 1200-point LiDAR Matrix Auto Focus System, notably featured in the Porsche Design HONOR Magic6 RSR. PR