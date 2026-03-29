Hugyaw Dabaw: Dabawenyos celebrate with Converge Fiber X

The vibrant spirit of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw came alive as thousands of Dabawenyos and visitors gathered at Rizal Park for the Hugyaw Dabaw Sound Xperience, one of the most anticipated highlights of the annual celebration.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the venue transformed into a lively hub filled with enthusiastic residents, curious travelers, dynamic bands, and an energized crowd ready to celebrate the cultural pride of the city.

Supported by Converge ICT Solutions, the event became yet another unforgettable moment in a festival that continues to unite the Dabawenyo community.

Powered by the company’s pure fiber network and ultra-fast Converge FiberX, the celebration extended beyond the physical venue and into the digital space. With reliable and future-ready connectivity, attendees were able to capture photos, share videos, and livestream the festivities in real time.

Through the Power of X, the excitement of Hugyaw Dabaw was not confined to the stage — it was experienced simultaneously across screens, allowing friends and family everywhere to join the celebration online.

Adding to the excitement, the Converge booth became a crowd favorite with its vibrant and interactive setup. Friendly brand ambassadors welcomed guests to participate in games and activities specially prepared for the event.

Participants registered through a QR code before trying the popular catching stick game, which quickly drew enthusiastic participants from all over the venue. Winners were rewarded with exciting prizes, with their names later announced on stage to the cheers and applause of the crowd.

The energy of the evening was further elevated by the program’s charismatic hosts. Bisaya content creator and internet personality Sherwin Sangalan, widely known as Sherwinabols, shared the stage with seasoned Davao event host Kai Del Corro. Their lively banter, humor, and engaging presence kept the momentum high throughout the night, seamlessly guiding the audience from one exciting segment to another.